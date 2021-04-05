COMMENT: Why China has lifted 770 million people out of poverty

In February 2021, Chinese President Xi Jinping solemnly announced at a large rally to mark the nation’s poverty alleviation achievements and honor anti-poverty models, only on the occasion of the 100e anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), China has achieved a “complete victory” in its fight against poverty. Over the past eight years, the 98.99 million poor rural residents living below the current poverty line have all been lifted out of poverty. The 832 poor counties and 128,000 villages were also removed from the poor list. Since the Openness and Reform Initiative of 1978, 770 million people have been lifted out of poverty, a miracle of eradicating absolute poverty on a scale never seen in the world. According to the World Bank’s international poverty line, China has contributed more than 70% of global poverty reduction, reaching the poverty eradication target set in the Sustainable Development Program in China. United Nations 2030 horizon 10 years in advance. That said, getting rid of poverty is not the finish line, but rather the starting point of a new life and a new enterprise. There is still a long way to go in solving the problems of unbalanced and insufficient development, bridging the gap between town and country, promoting the comprehensive development of peoples and achieving common prosperity for all.

Why was China able to meet the poverty reduction target in such a short time?

First, the CPC leadership represents the strong political and organizational guarantee, with Party members taking the lead in poverty reduction efforts. Second, a people-centered development approach ensures that the government prioritizes and invests substantially in poverty reduction. Third, the socialist system is the institutional basis on which people across the country, including all ethnic groups and social sectors, are motivated in the concerted fight against poverty, a manifestation of China’s ability to mobilize resources. and join forces to tackle critical issues. Fourth, a targeted poverty reduction strategy has been adopted with an emphasis on development as a solution to the root causes of poverty. Fifth, poor people are encouraged to take the initiative to improve their own livelihoods.

Targeted poverty reduction is the magic weapon to win the battle against poverty.

Precision is the key to successful poverty reduction efforts. A national poverty registration system was in place, where every poor household is registered, where their progress can be tracked and where they can be dynamically managed. This helps the country to precisely identify the real problems of different localities and individuals so that resources can be allocated precisely to those in need.

Policy initiatives have been implemented, targeting different counties, households and individuals, according to different causes and categories of poverty, and focusing on the four main questions of who to receive support, who to provide support, how. offer support and how to measure poverty reduction completion.

Development was seen as the key to tackling the root causes of poverty and therefore creating an enabling environment for capacity building is crucial for poverty reduction efforts. This required the maintenance of the local economy while giving the inhabitants the means to prosper.

Education has proven to be an inseparable ingredient in poverty eradication. Efforts have been made to ensure that education remains accessible to the most disadvantaged children in the poorest areas in order to break the cycle of poverty.

China is ready to share its experience of poverty reduction with the LAC region.

Global poverty, a problem made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic, has been a major obstacle to global development and governance. Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) is one of the regions hardest hit by the pandemic, having exposed the poverty-related issues plaguing this region. The United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) released a report in March 2021 indicating that the year 2020 saw 78 million people in the LAC region live in extreme poverty, which represents an extreme poverty rate of 12.5%. Poverty reduction is one of the priorities of all governments in the region.

As a responsible large country and LAC partner that upholds the vision of a China-LAC community with a common future, China has engaged in China-LAC cooperation for poverty reduction. China has signed Belt and Road Initiative agreements with 19 LAC countries to support regional development. Within the framework of the China-CELAC Forum, dialogues on poverty reduction in the fields of education, health and agriculture were organized. Bilateral and multilateral assistance and the training of human resources have contributed to the sustainable development of the region. Since the start of the pandemic, China has donated 34 million medical supplies to 30 LAC countries, held more than 40 virtual experience-sharing meetings, and provided vaccines to a number of LAC countries, including Dominica. .

Distance cannot diminish the bond of those who share a true friendship. China stands ready to join with the LAC to continue tackling the common challenge of poverty, while contributing to its efforts to fight the pandemic, expanding areas of cooperation for the benefit of people on both sides. and by further contributing to the reduction of poverty in the world. efforts.