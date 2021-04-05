Stop the outbreak, speed up the infra: Prime Minister Narendra Modi: The Tribune India





Tribune press service New Delhi, April 4 As daily Covid cases in India climbed to 93,249 on Sunday, the biggest increase since last September 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level review meeting. He ordered the ’s public health specialists to position themselves in Maharashtra, Punjab and Chhattisgarh, which are currently experiencing worrying skyrocketing levels. With active cases affecting 6.91,597 – 5.54% of total infections, the Prime Minister ordered senior officials and health officials to avoid mortality “under all circumstances by strengthening health care infrastructure, availability of oxygen, ventilators and ensuring clinical management protocols in hospitals and for people in home care. “ Highlights of history Reduce the death rate at all costs: Modi

Weekend lockdown, tighter restrictions in Maha

100% mask use campaign from April 6 to 14

122 students, Dalhousie + ve school staff The PM emphasized community participation and the strict imposition of appropriate behavior on Covid. The meeting ended with the decision to carry out a nationwide campaign from April 6 to 14 for the 100% use of masks, personal hygiene and sanitation in public places and workplaces. “Jan bhagidari and jan andolan are key to managing Covid and all states must take strict action with comprehensive restrictions in places experiencing a strong push to curb the spread,” the prime minister said. The meeting noted that 10 states accounted for over 91 pc of cases and deaths. In the presence of Cabinet Secretary Rajeev Gauba, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan and NITI member Aayog (Health) VK Paul, the meeting described the situation in Maharashtra, Punjab and Chhattisgarh as “very worrying”. In the past 14 days, Maharashtra has recorded 57% of total cases and 47% of deaths in the country. The state has recorded 47,913 cases today – more than double its previous peak. The Punjab has so far accounted for 4.5% of total cases and 16.3% of total deaths in the past fifteen weeks. The Chhattisgarh contributed 4.3% of the cases in 14 days and recorded 7% of the total number of deaths during the same period. The 10 most affected states (Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Punjab, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, UP, MP, Gujarat, Haryana) and UTs are responsible for 91.4% of total cases and 90.9% of deaths in the country. Experts present at the meeting attributed this surge to a sharp drop in compliance with Covid protocols, mainly linked to the use of masks and maintaining social distancing, pandemic fatigue and the lack of effective implementation of measures. containment. “The exact contribution of mutant strains to escalating cases in some states remains speculative. The point is that the pandemic control measures remain the same as before, ”a statement from the PMO said.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos