Lockdown End: Dr Khan Warns of Critical Flaw in Boris Johnson’s Bi-Weekly Testing Plans | Television and radio | Showbiz and TV





Issue 10 has confirmed that Britons will be able to access two coronavirus tests per week from Friday, noting that mass testing will play a central role in reopening the UK economy alongside mass vaccinations. Under the new plan, everyone in England will be able to benefit from two free lateral flow tests (LFDs) per week. But Good Morning Britain guest Dr Amir Khan has warned that a major testing flaw could lay a wrench in the government’s plan to reopen the UK.

Dr Khan said: “The problem is how accurate these lateral flow tests are. “According to the government’s own website, they are 99%, over 99% effective at picking up people with coronavirus. “However, a slightly more independent Cochrane review examining all of the data suggested that it was only 58 percent effective in picking up asymptomatic people, 72 percent effective in picking up symptomatic people. “And that’s where the debate comes in.” JUST IN: Every UK adult will receive two free Covid tests per week! Boris describes a huge new program

The doctor said the government’s goal was to identify people with the virus but not showing any symptoms in an effort to stop Covid from spreading. He continued, “The idea is that one in three people will have coronavirus and will not have symptoms. “We want to pick up people who don’t have symptoms and who could spread them. “According to the World Health Organization, you are more contagious in days one to three before you develop symptoms than in the week after. It is on this day one to three days that we really want to pick people up. . READ MORE: Vaccinated people may no longer need to be in quarantine, German minister says

“So it’s still a very precise test that can play a really important role in reopening our country and our businesses, because it’s so easy to take.” Boris Johnson insisted the program would help stop new outbreaks, allowing authorities to identify and control new variants of the disease. The Prime Minister said: “As we continue to make good progress on our immunization program and our roadmap cautiously relaxes ongoing restrictions, regular rapid testing is even more important to ensure that these efforts do not. are not in vain, ”he said. “That’s why we’re now rolling out free rapid tests to everyone across England – helping us stop epidemics in their tracks, so we can get back to seeing the people we love and doing the things we love. like.”







