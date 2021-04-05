Trump biographer says ex-president is in his Fat Elvis period, begs people to love him





Donald Trumps’ biographer slammed the former president for his bizarre Easter message about the MADES of the radical left, calling Mr. Trump very needy in his post-presidential phase.

Writer Michael DAntonio, who wrote the biography of Mr. Trumps Never Enough, appeared on CNN on Sunday and gave a scathing assessment of the former presidents’ activities since leaving the White House in January.

“It would be his Fat Elvis period,” Mr. DAntonio said on the network. “You know, President Trump used to think of himself as an Elvis-type character. And unfortunately, we’re in that time for him.”

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and author DAntonio was commenting on both a speech Mr. Trump gave recently at a wedding and his latest statement released for the Easter break, in which he reiterated his unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud in the 2020 elections.

Happy Easter to ALL, including the crazy radical leftists who rigged our presidential election and who want to destroy our country! Mr Trump wrote in a statement from his Save America PAC.

Read more:

When asked if he thought Mr. Trump would ever make peace with the election result, Antonio described Mr. Trump as an aging comedian recycling old material.

We have to suffer from the same nonsense over and over again. And like you said, you hate to hear it, because at least technically speaking, he’s a former president.

Last week, Mr. Trump spoke at a wedding in Mar-a-Lago, and CNN aired footage of the toast where the former president slammed Joe Biden, Democrats and indeed those he considered to be supporters.

DAntonio called the ex-president a “marriage crash” who hijacked the event in an attempt to “voice his grievances”.

“So he’s going to walk around for people to like him,” DAntonio said. We miss you.

“Almost a moment, please clap, don’t you?” CNN host Jim Acosta responded.

“As a rule, past presidents try to build on their legacy by undertaking great charitable initiatives,” Acosta continued. “Jimmy Carter built houses. George Bush has his library in Texas. Barack Obama is doing it in Chicago now. He’s worked on so many different causes.

Does that just fill Donald Trump’s need for them to love me, they really, really love me? Is that what is happening here? He asked.

