Jokowi asks non-ASN officials to join BPJS Ketenagakerjaan





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) ratified the presidential instruction (Inpres) number 2 of 2021 concerning the optimization of the implementation of the social security program for employment (Jamsostek). Inpres 2/2021 is aimed at all elements of government, namely 19 ministers, attorney general, 3 heads of organs including the president of the DJSN at the central level, 34 governors, 416 regents and 98 mayors spread across Indonesia . President Jokowi called on all parties to take the necessary measures according to their respective attributions and authorities to support the implementation of the social security program, such as the development of supporting regulations, including the allocation of their respective budgets. In the presidential instruction, the president stressed that all salaried, self-employed, Indonesian migrant workers or TKIs, as well as non-state officials and election organizers must be registered as BP Jamsostek participants. Also Read: How to Check Online for Active or Non-Active BPJS Job Meanwhile, efforts to enforce compliance with business entities or employers, including the imposition of penalties if someone is found to be disobeying the implementation of the social security program, lies with to the Attorney General who is also responsible for the implementation of Presidential Instruction 2/2021. President Jokowi also specifically requested the coordinating minister of the PMK to provide reports on the implementation of the Presidential Instruction periodically every 6 months. BP Jamsostek President and CEO Anggoro Eko Cahyo welcomes this presidential instruction and will ensure that all staff proactively coordinate and collaborate with all ministries / agencies and regional leaders as well as the office of the Attorney General to oversee its implementation. BP Jamsostek moves immediately to prepare the necessary administrative system, infrastructure and facilities as well as all BP Jamsostek staff to coordinate and collaborate with stakeholder throughout Indonesia. Also read: Steps to register for BPJS Ketenagakerjaan online “It’s a big job for all of us. We also make sure that we have completed all our homework, such as improving services by prioritizing digitization. We also continue to provide education to the whole community, including government stakeholders, ”Anggoro said in his statement on Monday (05/04/2021). Anggoro added that massive socialization was deemed necessary because the consistency of knowledge on social security and BP Jamsostek as the organizing agency had to be maintained. “Let us hope that this presidential instruction can become a positive point for the development of a comprehensive and evenly distributed social employment security for all Indonesian workers with a view to achieving prosperity,” Anggoro said. Also read: List of BPJS Employment Call Centers, Email and WhatsApp

