Boris Johnson roadmap announcement: when Boris Johnson will address the nation today





Boris Johnson is expected to give an update on easing the lockdown restrictions this Easter Monday afternoon. The Prime Minister is due to answer questions from the press and the public at a press conference in Downing Street today (April 5), and is expected to outline the rules which are due to take effect next week. Starting April 12, many non-essential businesses, including hairdressers and nail salons and public buildings like museums and libraries, will be able to reopen as lockdown restrictions are relaxed. Most attractions and outdoor venues are also slated to reopen, including hotels, zoos and theme parks. Indoor recreation – gymnasiums and swimming pools – will also reopen, but only for individuals or with their own household. Hospitality is also slated to reopen next week, but only for outside purposes. People are willing to be able to meet as two households or with the rule of six in a beer garden or restaurant to eat out. The curfew and the substantial meal rule will not return, the PM confirmed. Customers will, however, need to be seated when ordering food or drink. Find out the rate of coronavirus infection in your area by entering your zip code below: Self-contained accommodation such as campsites and vacation rentals where indoor facilities not shared with other households may also reopen. People can stay in a self-catering cottage, but only with their own household. Starting next week, funerals can continue with up to 30 people and wedding receptions and memorial events will be permitted, with 15 participants. When will Boris Johnson address the nation today? Boris Johnson will address the nation at a press briefing on the Downing Street coronavirus this afternoon at 5 p.m., according to the Subway. It is unclear who will be with the Prime Minister at this point. We'll bring you the latest updates later this afternoon.







