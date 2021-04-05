Politics
Anupam Kher welcomes PM Modi’s PMAY program and documents his interaction with villagers:
Veteran actor Anupam Kher recently took to Instagram and shared a video while filming in a remote village of Bhopal. In the video, the actor documented his conversation with a village girl who explained how her family members benefited from Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana who intends to provide housing for all in urban areas in India. The actor praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his tireless efforts to provide a home for the poor.
Anupam Kher praises PM Modi’s PMAY housing project
The actor recorded his interaction with the girl named Rachna while explaining how her family received a house under PMAY in 2018. She was grateful to Narendra Modi for giving the family a well-built house. Rachna revealed that her house was attributed after her grandmother’s name Bhagwati Bai to her entire family. She even spoke about how they used to survive in a “kutcha” house. Expressing her happiness in staying in the house, the girl in the video said, “It is so nice to stay in a well-built house with my family compared to the old days.”
“I was filming in a remote village near #Bhopal today. I came across something written on the wall of a house. I told a member of the #Rachna family about it. His conversation warmed my heart. His latest line is magnificent! Watch and share! Thank you PM, ”Anupam wrote in the caption.
Anupam Kher recently released a statement informing that his wife, actor-politician Kirron Kher, had been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. The actor expressed his belief that the lead actress will come out stronger after she heals. Anupam Kher took to Twitter and informed that he was posting a statement to avoid rumors about Kirron Khers’ diagnosis.
Anupam, who received the wishes and love from people everywhere, thanked everyone for their concern and wishes for a speedy recovery. “Thank you all for your love, concern, best wishes and blessings for @KirronKherBJP. She expresses her gratitude to all of you. You have all been wonderful in these difficult times. We feel humble !! Love and prayers for you all. !! #Thanks #Gratitude, ”he wrote.
(Image credit: Instagram)
