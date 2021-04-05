Where are these actors now?





Bollywood is the perfect example of survival of the fittest. Many stars have fallen prey to it to date. They’ve all starred in movies in the past, but as a result of a string of failures, they’ve been shut out of the industry for good.

Let’s take a look at the ten Bollywood actors who haven’t been in the limelight for a while now.

Imran Khan

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na catapulted Imran Khan to stardom. Katti Batti, his latest film, was also bombed at the box office, and he disappeared from the industry. With the exception of his uncle, Aamir Khan, he has no recipients.

Ameesha Patel

In Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Ameesha Patel made her acting debut alongside Hrithik Roshan. Shortcut Romeo was his next film, which also hit theaters. Sadly, Ameesha’s film career was derailed by a series of flops, and she was quickly kicked out of the industry.

Harman Baweja

Harman Baweja announced his Bollywood debut in 2008 with the movie Love Story 2050. This movie was bombed at the box office, similar to Victory, What’s Your Raashee? And Dishkiyaaoon. All of these films were nothing, but were all box office shocks. In 2014, he was last seen in Chaar Sahibzaade, and the rest is history. He recently made headlines for getting married to a wellness coach.

Fardeen Khan

In 1998, Fardeen Khan received the Filmfare Best Debut Award for Prem Aggan. While in Dulha Mil Gaya, he was last seen (2010)! After his shocking weight loss transformation, he’s planning a return as a director, but he’s also open to movie roles. Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya Kiya, All The Best – Fun Begins and Heyy Babyy were among his best films. So let’s see how far the dice roll!

Kumar Gaurav

The star, whom his construction company and travel agencies primarily influence, was last seen in Kaante in 2002. In Love Story, he made his Bollywood debut (1981). He’s also done some TV and voiceover work, but that’s nothing compared to his performance as Bunty in Love Story.

The story continues

Zayed Khan

In 2003, Zayed Khan started to star in the movie Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne. This handsome young man is mainly remembered for the song “Mohabbat hai Mirchi”, thanks to his long haired look in Main Hoon Na. And in 2015, he was last seen in Sharafat Gayi Tel Lene.

Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia can be seen on the cover of the magazine, at famous social events and on several social occasions. The actress has yet to name herself in the industry, with no profitable films to her recognition. Right now, she happens to be one of the leading protagonist team leaders for MTV Roadies.

Karisma kapoor

She was indeed an important star in the 1990s, alongside Khan’s 3 superstars (Aamir, Shah Rukh and Salman). She has also been claimed to be the ‘hot jodidaar’ of superstar RajaBabu aka Govinda. Then, while still famous, Karisma took a hiatus after her wedding. Unfortunately, due to her problems, she left her husband for good and made a comeback in 2012 with the movie Dangerous Ishqq. The bit that bombarded multiplexes too much. She is currently struggling to make her presence felt on OTT platforms and a handful of commercials!

Shiney Ahuja

Shiney Ahuja, the handsome guy who rose to fame thanks to the movie Gangster, suddenly left the industry after being involved in a police investigation. Shiney’s maid accused her of rape in 2009, which prompted Shiney to confess in 2011. After the charges were proven, Shiney was tried and sentenced to jail.

Manisha Koirala

Manisha Koirala, who had starred in several critically acclaimed films such as Maan, Khamoshi, Dil Se and Akele Hum Akele Tum, lost her superstar status due to her roles in Jani Dushman, Paisa Worth and Market. As a result, the actress became a victim of drug addiction, which caused her to lose interest in film roles. She then had to withdraw from films due to a serious health problem and battled cancer. She is back on the big screen where she played Nargis, Ranbir Kapoor’s mother in “Sanju”.

