Yediyurappa doesn’t want to see it, but Modi and Shah sent the signal for Karnataka

Text size:

A-

A +

KArnataka’s Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa must follow political developments in the toll-related states with curiosity, albeit with a tinge of desolation.

He could almost see Mithun Chakraborty chuckling on Saturday when the Enforcement Directorate (ED) tied assets from Trinamool Congress MPSatabdiRoy as part of the Saradha chit fund scam. Roy and Chakraborty were the brand ambassadors of the Saradha group. Both hadreturnedto the ED the money they received in remuneration from the conglomerate. But on Saturday, Chakraborty merrily hosted roadshows as Roy helplessly watched the DE tie up his assets. He had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) last month while she stayed at the Mamata BanerjeesTrinamool (TMC) Congress.

BJP National Vice President Mukul Roy and Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma were also facing heat from central agencies for their alleged involvement in the Saradha scam. He hasis coldnow. They are prominent leaders of BJP today.

In another development last week, India’s Election Commission, true to its revised standards of impartiality, reduced the campaign ban on Sarma from48 to 24 hoursto allow him to make the most of the last day of campaigning in Assam.

Watching how Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Secretary Amit Shah deal with their findings from other parties, Yediyurappa must be wondering what went wrong after his ghar wapsi his return to the BJP in 2014 at the request of Narendra Modi, then candidate for the post of Prime Minister. If his party has focused on the chief ministerial hope, which has defected from other parties, why should he be resentful of becoming a thief minister by imitating in Karnataka what the BJP has done in many states? He toppled Janata Dal (S) -Congress’s government 20 months ago, but had a rough patch throughout, with the BJP high command first saddling him with three deputies and then saddling him with refused for a long time the comfort of having its own team of ministers.

Also read: 20 months, 12 flip flops: why the government of Karnatakas Yediyurappa is called a government with a U-turn

Silence at the top

For a leader who joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) 50 years ago and remained loyal to the party for almost 14 months, the writing on the wall must be so clear: The BJP high command wants him resigns. Last week, when Minister KS Eshwarappa wrote to the governor and senior party leadership to complain about the CM, the response from the BJP’s high commanders was unmistakable in the gentleness of tone and tenor.

Whatever the differences, he should have discussed with the Chief Minister and in the party forum,saidArun Singh, Secretary General of the BJP in charge of Karnataka. Eshwarappas ‘complaint about Yediyurappas’ style of operation will not go unchecked either. Singh said the contents of the letter would be discussed after the Assembly elections.

Yediyurappa would not be wrong if he interpreted this response from Delhi as a signal to his dissidents to mobilize. This becomes all the more evident by the silence of the high command in the face of the constant attack by the BJP deputies against the CM. After the cabinet was enlarged last January, more than half a dozen BJP MPs toured town telling people how the CM was black mailed with a CD to give positions. ministerial.

Main MP Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, an emerging leader of Lingayat, has consistentlyattackYediyurappa publicly, embarrassing him and the government. In a party like the BJP, such acts of indiscipline would result in suspension or even immediate expulsion. BJP leaders in Bangalore and Delhi, however, have chosen to look away.

Dissenters are stepping up the pressure on Yediyurappa at a time when old corruption cases have come back to haunt him.surveysin a 2019 criminal case against him for allegedly offering money and ministerial functions to a son of a JD (S) deputy. About a fortnight ago the High Court ordered a special tribunal to restore aold caseagainst Yediyurappa for alleged corruption in the cancellation of the land notification. The CM has suffered legal setbacks in three other corruption cases against it in the past five months.

Also read: Why the BJP can no longer ignore these explosions of MPs against Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

Options before Yediyurappa

As it stands, BS Yediyurappa doesn’t seem in the mood to give up even as he works on a succession plan for his son, Vijayendra. Taking advantage of the fact that he remains the greatest Lingayat leader and the only BJP leader to mass appeal in pan-Karnataka, the thief minister, 78, succeeded in defying the unwritten criterion of the age of the RSS and of the BJP, no one to occupy any position after 75 years. Wary of a possible repeat of 2012 when Yediyurappa left the BJP to float his own party and secure the defeat of his parent party in the 2013 Assembly elections, the central leadership of the BJP has been cautious in dealing with him. . But BJP insiders are now saying Yediyurappa must start counting his days as CM chairman. Initially, his dissidents had only the ears of the general secretary (organization) of BJP BLSanthosh, a rival of Yediyurappa. But Modi and Shah have also grown indifferent to the 70-year-old leader clinging to the presidency, jeopardizing the party’s plans for expansion and grooming a new face for the next election two years from now. the next polls with an 80-year-old man as the party face. Opening / reopening the inner courtyard so many probes against him made his position untenable.

Yediyurappa must consider a graceful retirement option. He is neither the age nor the deputy on his side to force a confrontation with the high command, if the pressure is felt. Politicians are not known to greet the setting sun that leader Lingayat is today. In addition, the BJP consciously encouraged many other Lingayat leaders to keep the community engaged if Yediyurappa were to fall screaming and kicking. Karnataka BJP leaders, however, say he should settle for a rehabilitation into a Raj Bhawan and / or a place for his son on Narendra Modis’ Council of Ministers.

Opinions are personal.

(Edited by Neera Majumdar)

Subscribe to our channels on Youtube & Telegram