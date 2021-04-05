Boris Johnson set to unveil COVID passports and traffic lights for UK





Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to unveil a series of measures later Monday as part of plans to unblock the UK from its coronavirus lockdown, including so-called COVID passports for mass events and a fireworks system. signage for travel abroad. After a Cabinet meeting to finalize the latest set of plans, Johnson will hold a press conference in Downing Street in the evening to lay out details of the next step in his roadmap which will see the reopening of non-essential stores and pubs and restaurants start serving outdoors since April 12th. It comes as the government announced plans for free twice-weekly coronavirus testing for everyone in England from the end of this week. “One of the things we don’t want to see and just as the vaccination program works so well, is getting new variants or risking new variants imported into this country,” said UK Health Minister Edward Argar to the BBC, in reference to the “Very Cautious” Next Phase of the lifting of the lockdown restrictions. As part of the announcements, Johnson is expected to lay out details of test events in the coming months that will explore how ventilation and pre- and post-event testing could help audiences return to arenas and auditoriums more than one. year after being closed to control the spread. of the deadly virus. Pilot projects involving what is dubbed ‘Covid Status Certification’ will include the FA Cup football final at Wembley Stadium in London and are expected to involve a smartphone app or paper certificate. The trials will last until mid-May, when the next phase of easing the lockdown is slated before a complete easing of restrictions by June 21 as part of Johnson’s roadmap.

According to the BBC, the first pilot event will be a comedy night in Liverpool on April 16, where members of the public will be tested for COVID before and after the show. However, critics of these plans, including more than 40 parliamentarians from Johnson’s Conservative Party and privacy activists, have suggested that such COVID passports could prove to be counterproductive. Downing Street also reported that ministers are finalizing plans to allow overseas travel via a traffic light system approach, with countries designated as red, amber and green based on their risk levels. COVID. Non-essential international travel remains banned under current lockdown rules and government advice continues to oppose booking overseas travel for summer vacation at this point.



