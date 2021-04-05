Jokowi says no rice imports before the end of June, Repdem urges the minister responsible for coordinating the economy to revoke the decree





TRIBUNNEWS.COM – The organization of the PDI-P wing, Volunteer for Democracy (Repdem), regrets the attitude of the Minister for the Coordination of the Economy, Airlangga Hartarto, who would not have withdrawn the import order from rice from the Minister of Commerce, Muhammad Lutfi. This was revealed by the Secretary General of the Republic of Indonesia, Abe Tanditasik. Abe said President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said there would be no rice imports until the end of June 2021. “Repdem demands that the Minister of Economic Coordination revoke the rice import order. The trade minister must immediately cancel the rice import program,” Abe said after confirmation. Tribunnews.com, Monday (05/04/2021). Secretary General of the Republic of Indonesia, Abe Tanditasik. (special) Data from the Agriculture Ministry, Abe said, showed there were 1.9 million tonnes of rice stock at various factories. “This major harvest will produce at least 12 million tonnes of rice,” he said. Also read: Government worries about importing rice, Bulog boss wants to export to Arabs Also read: Gus AMI: If you want to get rid of poverty, pay attention to agriculture Abe also said Bulog insisted there was 800,000 tonnes of rice stock. “The main harvest is aimed at absorbing 1.4 million tonnes. The national rice reserves will therefore be 2.2 million tonnes. Much more than enough,” said Abe. In addition, Abe also said that Indonesia has not imported rice for the past three years. Pay attention to the purchase price from farmers Workers organize bags of rice at Bulog’s warehouse of DKI and Banten regional offices, Kelapa Gading, north Jakarta, Thursday (3/18/2021). Perum Bulog has prioritized the purchase of rice from domestic production with a target of 500,000 tonnes over the next three months. Tribunnews / Irwan Rismawan (Tribunnews / Irwan Rismawan)







