Article exposes the gap between official CCP rhetoric and what it actually does against Christians: World: Christianity Daily





The Chinese Communist Party’s official rhetoric’s false narrative about Christian minorities in China is a cover-up of what persecuted Christians actually experience under the regime, according to an article. First-hand accounts of persecution, warrantless arrests, and abuse at the hands of authorities in “re-education” camps have come to light thanks to those who managed to escape alive. But for those who don’t, it’s a reminder of how China’s iron fist is working against those who challenge the government. In a new editorial by Dr Yiedi Yeh for ChinaAid, he explains how the official CCP rhetoric on religious minorities is far removed from the devastating realities of persecuted Christians in China. Chinese authorities and its state media are quick to condemn any reports from researchers in the West, or anywhere else in the world for that matter. Anything that does not come from a Chinese official or is not vetoed by the Chinese authorities qualifies as disinformation. Under Xi Jinping, the law of the Chinese Constitution which guarantees the fundamental right to religious freedom is in a gray area. Citizens are only entitled to religious freedom if their churches are registered with the Chinese government. Otherwise, he will be subjected to countless raids, warrantless arrests and persecution through torture and other human rights violations. In addition, state media will only publish information relating to the Church if it is approved by the government, which means that any news of persecution is often brushed under the carpet. The truth, contrary to official CCP rhetoric, is that Christian churches in China face wider repression from its police. But people won’t find it in the mainstream Chinese media. For them, all is well. In 2015, the Chinese government issued a “sinization” plan that ordered all doctrines and operations of all officially recognized religions to conform to the core values ​​of communism and that the CCP leaders must be recognized by all organizations. religious. I will face criminal penalties. Since then, four large house churches have closed: Early Rain Covenant Church (ERCC) in Sichuan, Zion Church and Shouwang Church in Beijing, and Rongguili Church in Guangzhou. Their leaders have been severely persecuted, with pastors Wang Yi of the ERCC and John Sanqiang Cao being subjected to 9 years and 7 years in prison, respectively. What the official CCP rhetoric won’t tell anyone is that the Chinese government has used several crackdowns against unregistered house churches and their leaders, including threats, harassment, increased surveillance, and arrests. home, criminal detentions, and more. What they hope to do is ultimately dismantle these house churches or have them succumb to the state-controlled Three-Self Churches. But China still fails to cover up crimes against Christian minorities. According to International Christian Concern, the plight of persecuted Christians in China has drawn the attention of clerics in the west, who are increasingly aware of and concerned about their safety. A poll released by Aid to the Church in Need-USA found how those who say they are “very concerned” about the persecution have risen to 67% from just 41% in 2020, a sign of a shift towards more global awareness and, hopefully, action against Communist China.

