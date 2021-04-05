Cheney scores wins ahead of next battle with Trumpworld





I don’t know Cheney would call it a winning streak. She’s just a fighter, said Amy Edmonds, a former Cheney employee and former Wyoming state legislator.

This prospect may serve Cheney well, as his challenges are far from over. She has yet to lock down the approval of her supporters in the deep red state of Wyoming next August, leaving enough time for pro-Trump forces to mobilize against her, although she is likely to benefit from several pro-candidates. Trump competing for the same path. If Cheney can hold on to his House seat, however, his ability to climb the ranks of the Republican leadership could still be hampered by his vote against a former president who is said to be obsessed with removing Republicans who helped him out. dismiss him.

She’s been there to talk to people [in the state]. Sometimes people aren’t happy, “Edmonds added,” but she doesn’t and never will regret this vote against former President Donald Trump.

Once a fast rising star in the GOP, Cheney was in the mix as a future speaker; she even missed an offer from the Senate last year to seek her political fortune in the House. Now, several Republicans believe Cheney will struggle to snag her third place at the head of the House again next year, when she will almost certainly face a challenge for the job.

Certainly not, said Rep. Warren Davidson (R-Ohio), who backed February’s unsuccessful effort to oust Cheney from management. Doubt, she wins Wyoming.

Perhaps shells have restarted in northern Virginia, he added, taking a hit at his residence outside of DC

Already, several ambitious Republican lawmakers are nibbling Cheneys’ heels. Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), Chairman of the Conservative Republican Study Committee, wrote a memo to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy last week offering a competing vision for the future party that seemed designed to warn Cheney. The surge in banking messages shows that a post-Trump GOP is still torn by internal tensions over its leadership.

Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.). | Alex Brandon / AP Photo

You may have seen that I have given a lot of thought to the future of our party and how we capitalize on the gift Donald Trump gave us which was his connection to working class voters, wrote Banks in an internal RSC email. which was obtained by POLITICO. Because of Trump, the GOP has undergone a coalition transformation and is now the party of the working class.

We should accept this. Don’t fight, Banks added.

But Cheney isn’t backing down. She was asked about the banks’ memo during an Institute of Congress call last week and forcefully refuted its contents, according to sources familiar with the exchange. Cheney argued that the GOP is not the party of class warfare and that the division of society into classes is neo-Marxist and wrong.

And in public and private conversations, including during a recent fundraiser with his father, former Vice President Dick Cheney described Cheney as being clear in his opinion that kissing Trump is not only untenable on the plane. constitutional, but also fraught with political consequences. The GOP lost the House, Senate and White House after four years of Trump, she noted.

Cheney has a lot to convince, with Republicans still largely in the trump card after his Senate acquittal for inciting the deadly riot on Capitol Hill. More than any other Republican who broke with the former president after Jan.6, his future both in Congress and at home will show whether Trump’s setbacks have room to stay and even rise within the Grand. Old Party.

Yeah, there are headwinds, but the intensity has started to set in. And I think part of that is when you have the time distance, said Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), One of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump. I think his profile has increased considerably and his reputation [in the GOP] increases every day.

It’s still unclear whether Cheney would want to stay on the GOP leadership team at the next Congress. She has publicly clashed with McCarthy, and the two have notably not appeared together at their usual weekly press conference since the awkward moment of February 25 when they parted ways with Trump’s role in the party.

Representative Liz Cheney, center, with Parliamentary Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, left, and Minority Parliamentary Whip Steve Scalise, pictured in 2019. | Alex Brandon / AP Photo

The Allies, however, insisted their working relationship was good and noted that they had continued to hold regular private leadership meetings. McCarthy and Cheney are also aligned with the GOP’s political agenda.

Some lawmakers believe Cheney could seek an exit in the next Congress by trying to land a position at the top of the committee, where her take on Trump would attract less attention, but where she could continue to serve as a high-profile voice in the government. party for conservative priorities. Others believe she could position herself for a possible White House candidacy in 2024 or later.

For now, however, Cheney has his leadership job sewn up, which has allowed him to focus on fighting President Joe Biden and winning back the House majority. Last week, she and Rep. Bruce Westerman (R-Ark.) Visited her home state to hear from local energy industry stakeholders. She also threw red meat at the grassroots, hammering Biden over the emerging migration crisis and the tax increases proposed in his infrastructure plan.

The change, lawmakers and GOP strategists said, helped calm some of the anger directed at Cheney and refocus Republicans on his political gifts.

She not only weathered the storm, she thrived in the storm, said Doug Heye, former spokesperson for the Republican National Committee. But, he added, it will happen in peaks and valleys. Trump is not dominating all of the political conversation just yet.

Meanwhile, Gaetz, an antagonist so committed that he has flown to Wyoming to drag her to a campaign rally, has his own fires to put out. The Justice Department is reportedly investigating his alleged relationship with a 17-year-old and whether he broke sex trafficking laws or paid women for sex, and few Republicans are standing up to defend him.

I think it absolutely damages Gaetz’s credibility and in turn the credibility of all those people who are trying to make this referendum on the leadership of the party, said Matt Micheli, former chairman of the Wyoming GOP. Is this the party of Matt Gaetz or Liz Cheney? Well, let’s see, what do most people want?

Cheney’s critics argue that it will be much more difficult for her to fend off a leadership challenge if she is forced to face someone head-on. But they’ve already underestimated her once: Cheney’s critics, including Gaetz, rejoiced to have the votes to defeat her earlier this year before she crushes them, staying in power with backing of 145 Republicans.

It is a landslide in any election. The numbers speak for themselves, said Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.). Liz is going to have to decide if she wants to stay in the lead, [or] whatever she wants to run. But given that reports of her demise as conference chair were widespread, I would say her victory was pretty overwhelming.

