PM Modi to meet with CMs on April 8 as India reports more than a lakh of COVID cases per day for the first time





Coronavirus India News: PM Modi has held several meetings with all key ministers and representatives of states and UTs since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

New Delhi | Jagran Press Office: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact virtually with all key ministers and representatives of States and Union Territories (UT) on April 8 to discuss the alarming surge in coronavirus cases across the country and issues related to the campaign vaccination, ANI news agency reported citing sources. . The Prime Minister has held several meetings with all key ministers and representatives of states and UTs since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Prime Minister Modi last week held a crucial meeting with senior health officials and stressed the need to test, locate and track to break the chain of the pandemic. During the meeting, Prime Minister Modi also blamed the laxity shown by those behind the surge in coronavirus cases across the country and urged all state and UT officials to take the measures necessary to ensure that all appropriate COVID-19 standards are met in India. India reports more than a lakh of new cases per day for the first time India reported more than one case of the lakh coronavirus on Monday, the largest single-day peak since the start of the pandemic. As of September 17, 2020, India had reported 97,894 fresh infections, which was the biggest spike so far. The death toll also rose to 1.65 lakh with 478 new deaths per day. Last year, it took 76 days for the one-day increase in coronavirus cases in India to peak at then-97,894, up from 20,000. However, this time around, the daily increase in cases has soared. at a much faster rate, taking just 25 days (March 10 – April 4) to get past the grim milestone of one lakh infections. Recording a steady increase for the 26th consecutive day, the number of active cases rose to 7.41,830, or 5.89% of total infections, while the cure rate fell further to 92.80%. The number of active cases was at its lowest at 1,35,926 on February 12, or 1.25% of total infections. The number of people who have recovered from the disease rose to 1,16,82,136, while the case fatality rate fell further to 1.31 percent. India’s COVID-19 tally crossed 20 lakh on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and crossed the one crore mark on December 19. (With PTI inputs) Posted by:

Aalok Sensharma

