Contempt proceedings sought against PM Imran, others





LAHORE:

A petition, filed with the Lahore High Court (LHC), on Monday called for contempt proceedings against Prime Minister Imran Khan for his remarks against the judiciary during the Prime Minister’s live session with the public.

The petition also said that PEMRA and PTV should be questioned regarding the “contemptuous program on the air”.

Sardar Farhat Manzoor Khan, in his petition, named the Federation of Pakistan, through its Secretary for Information and Technology, the Personal Secretary to the Prime Minister, PEMRA and PTV as defendants.

He argued that on April 4, the respondent was hosting a live program with questions and answers from the Prime Minister, who “spoke a few words against the justice system”.

“The meaning of the wording is tantamount to giving a message to the general public that some evil about Mian Nawaz Sharif, if any, is on the part of the judges, what the spirit and wording on the part of the Prime Minister , especially through the PTV print media, which uses at least to see 39 countries and so far social media is concerned, the same uses worldwide same, hence the same violation of which follows:

I- Article 204 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan of 1973 which deals with contempt of court.

II- Articles 68 and 114 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan of 1973 which prohibit this type of contemptuous work against the courts, even in parliament. ”

The petitioner further stated that there are several case law in which stakeholders have been called upon and punished on this matter, in particular in the case of Yusuf Raza Gillani.

Read: Impossible to thwart the transplant without the help of the justice: PM

He further stated that this type of conduct should not be tolerated and that immediate action is also needed to uphold the dignity of Pakistan’s beloved judges.

The petitioner also asked the court that the defendants be required to refrain from “ uttering, using, permanently showing any wording or program against or involving a ridiculous and contemptuous attitude, acts and acts against the justice system or any judge of justice of the Islamic Republic. of Pakistan ”.

He was further implored that the respondents be summoned and questioned about the program which was broadcast in the wider interest of the judiciary and the general public.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos