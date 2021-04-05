COVID-19: Boris Johnson to announce plans for coronavirus passports, overseas travel and next step out of lockdown | Political news





Boris Johnson is set to announce plans for COVID passports, overseas travel and whether the next step out of the lockdown will take place next week. The Prime Minister will hold a press conference at 5 p.m. today after chairing a virtual meeting of the COVID-19[female[feminine Operations Committee (COVID O), which formulates and advises Mr Johnson on coronavirus policy. He will brief the entire cabinet on arrangements for the final phase of lifting the lockdown in England ahead of the press conference. PM to announce plans for COVID passports, overseas travel and lockdown roadmap at 5 p.m. – Follow live coronavirus updates Picture:

Traffic light system could allow nationals of ‘green’ countries to re-enter without quarantine

The second stage of non-lock roadmap is scheduled to start on April 12 and will see the reopening of non-essential stores, hairdressers and beauty salons. Outdoor hospitality can also reopen, with the rule of six or a larger group of two households, and independent UK vacations with your own household are allowed. Picture:

Pub gardens could be reopened in next stage of easing restrictions

As part of the roadmap, there is a minimum of five weeks between each step – four weeks for the science to reflect the changes and be analyzed, followed by a one-week notice with the restrictions loosened. Mr Johnson will announce a “COVID status certification” system that could allow people to return to sporting venues, theaters and other public events. Subscribe to the daily podcast on Apple podcasts, Google podcasts, Spotify, Spreaker People who have been vaccinated, who have had a recent negative test or natural immunity based on a positive test in the previous six months, may be allowed to attend. Pilots will take place from mid-April to test the system at nine events including the Hot Water Comedy Club in Liverpool, the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield, the Circus nightclub in Liverpool and the semi-final and final. of the FA Cup at Wembley. Picture:

COVID passport system to be tested at events including FA Cup semi-finals and finals at Wembley

The Prime Minister will also reveal details of a traffic light system that will be introduced when international travel is allowed to resume – from May 17 at the earliest. Passengers coming from Green Box countries will not need to self-isolate on their return, but pre-departure and post-arrival testing will be required. People arriving from red and amber countries should still be quarantined. The Global Travel Taskforce, which assessed how overseas travel could restart, said it was too early to predict which countries would make this list. Mr Johnson is also expected to speak about the rapid COVID tests twice a week everyone in England will have to take it from Friday to avoid outbreaks.

