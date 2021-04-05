Erdogan’s government pushes construction of Istanbul canal … and dies Opposition: environmental disaster and massacre

Ankara continues to bid for the construction of the Istanbul Water Canal, a huge low-cost project that raises concerns about its high cost, state budget weighs for a moment in life Turkey is under weight of an economic crisis due to a shortage The crisis worsened with the collapse of the lira.

The project also arouses fear of serious environmental damage, which the government does not sponsor. The mega project is one of the projects announced by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 2011 as Prime Minister. These projects were by the opposition in question and resolutely rejected, according to an article in the Turkish newspaper Ahwal.

And she was The Turkish opposition spoke out vehemently against the projectThis indicates that a number of changes will occur that will kill the ecosystem and threaten the archaeological areas around the canal and that this can lead to the isolation of these areas.

Istanbul Mayor Akram Imamoglu (from the Republican People’s Party) Project warning He described it as “a disastrous event which will cause an environmental massacre”.

It is feared that Erdogan’s insistence on implementing the project despite its environmental risks and very high costs will put Turkey in major financial difficulties as it struggles to emerge from the current crisis with options. weak.

It is believed that the return to the stimulation of the Istanbul Water Canal project in these circumstances for purely electoral reasons and in the implementation of President Erdogan’s ambitions, dying above all goes beyond the best interests of the country. .

The timing of project completion will exacerbate Turkey’s financial imbalance as die Lira has experienced a wave of successive collapses alongside the high rate of inflation and the deterioration of Turkish purchasing power.

Quoted Sunday, the Turkish state agency Anadolu, the Turkish Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, Adel Karah Ismailoglu who dies Preparations for the tender for the construction of the Istanbul water canal must be continued and stressed the importance of the canal for Turkey will “make Istanbul a world trade center”.

The Turkish minister said that the Istanbul Canal was “a project that corresponds to Turkey’s vision” and that it is one of the biggest projects in the world, indicating the completion of the architectural preparations for the project.

Turkey intends to build the Istanbul Water Canal on the European side of the city to ease the pressure on the Bosphorus Canal, which creates traffic congestion for freighters.

According to the project plan, the Istanbul Canal will connect the Black Sea to the north of the city with the Sea of ​​Marmara to the south and the European part (of Istanbul) in two parts, forming the eastern part The European section is an island in the middle in Asia and Europe.

Opponents of the Turkish president also claim that the drilling disrupts the cohesion of the soil on both sides of the canal and that groundwater supplies will be threatened, which could lead to landslides and earthquakes.

A study by Turkey’s Haji Teba University previously warned that in order to complete the project, the forests on the northern Black Sea coast would have to be cleared, which will reduce the oxygen content of the water and increase the salinity of the water. The waters of the Sea of ​​Marmara flow.

She added that all of this would affect the balance of marine life and fill the air of Istanbul with the musty smell of water.

Local sources claim that the project is on the one hand the price of surrounding areas and that it would also lead to an increase in the overcrowded Istanbul population, which is over 16 million people.

According to the sources, one must die Turkey’s investment in about $ 700 billion in infrastructure and $ 400 billion in urban pump-to-die projects To achieve megaprojects, die Erdogan announced, as part of the goals of the plan for 2023, which a heavy burden for the city represents a struggling Turkish economy.

The opposition asks what is the source of funding for the Istanbul Canal because there is no clear vision from the government.

On the other hand, the government has argued that the announced projects will provide huge annual incomes and new employment opportunities to tens of thousands of people in the labor market, and notes that their forecast is for the income of the Istanbul canal are estimated at $ 8 billion per year in traffic charges paid by ships.