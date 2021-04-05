Kejriwal urges PM Modi to expand coverage of Covid-19 vaccination campaign





Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday to call for rapid vaccination and increased coverage for citizens of the national capital and the country. In his letter, Kejriwal asked PM Modi to relax the conditions for opening new vaccination centers as well as to relax the age limit for vaccination and make it accessible to everyone. Kejriwal’s demand for a widespread vaccination plan for citizens comes on a day when India marked a bleak stage by registering its highest ever single-day spike in the number of Covid-19 cases. India broke its previous daily infection rate on Monday and recorded 1.03,558 new infections, bringing the national Covid-19 total to 1,25,89,067, according to data from the Union Ministry of Health . The one-day increase in cases surpassed the previous peak of 97,894 infections reported on September 17 of last year. Deaths from the viral contagion have also risen sharply after 478 new deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours. “The increased transition rate of Corona across the country has presented new concerns and challenges. The vaccination campaign needs to proceed more quickly in this context,” Kejriwal wrote in the letter. If the rules for opening new centers are simplified and everyone is allowed to be vaccinated regardless of age, then the Delhi government can immunize all Delhi residents within three months, the CM said. from Delhi. “The rapid spread of infection between vaccination campaigns in this way suggests that we need to move the vaccination campaign forward more quickly,” the letter to the Prime Minister reads. Suggesting a two-pronged approach, Kejriwal said: “First, there is an urgent need to increase the number of vaccination centers. For this, the prerequisites placed by the Center regarding vaccination centers must be relaxed.” “Second, it should be accessible to everyone by removing the age limit for vaccination. With the exception of those who cannot be medically vaccinated, we should start vaccinating everyone. This will remove the hesitation among people and increase the number of people who get vaccinated. the more people get vaccinated, the more we will be able to reduce the spread of the disease, ”he added. Kejriwal told PM Modi that the vaccination campaign must be organized as a “war effort” in combat. “I hope that the support that the Center had given to Delhi will continue and that you will respond positively to my request,” said the CM. Covid-19 cases in India have increased at a faster rate than seen last year. It took 76 days for the one-day numbers to peak at 97,894 (as of September 2020) from 20,000. However, this time around the daily increase in cases galloped at a much faster rate, only taking only 25 days (March 10 to April 4) to pass the dark milestone of a lakh infections.

