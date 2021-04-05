Missing Jawan’s wife appeals to PM Modi for help





On Monday April 5, the missing wife of Jawan Rakesh Singh Manhas called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure the safe return of her husband. Manhas was reportedly captured by the Maoists following the deadly encounter with security personnel along the border from Bijapur-Sukma district to Chattisgarh. In a heartwarming appeal, the wife of the captured jawan, Meenu Manhas, said, “I want to ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah to bring my husband back. Wherever he is, I ask you to bring him back. If he’s safe, somehow bring him back. I ask Modiji to bring him back as he brought Wing Commander Abhinandan from Pakistan. “I last spoke to my husband on Friday at 9:30 pm. He told me that he was going to do his duty and that he would speak to me the next day. Nobody gives us any information. We called the control room but they assured us that we will receive information soon. But it’s been two days now. We are counting on the news for now. I call on Prime Minister Modi to guarantee his freedom, ”the woman burst into tears. … .. #BijapurEncounter #Bijapur@govindtimes @rahulpandita @TanushreePande @ipskabra pic.twitter.com/LoZ2R9znkO (@ sanjaythakur6) April 5, 2021 The meeting between the security personnel and the Maoists in Chattisgarh In the deadliest terrorist attack of 2021, a group of 400 Naxals ambushed a massive operation that included the STF, DRG and the Chhattisgarh District Police Force, CRPF and its unit. elite COBRA. The teams were deployed to the forests of Chhattisgarh for an anti-naxalite search and destruction operation along the border of the Bijapur-Sukma district. It was during this operation that security teams of around 1,500 people were ambushed by 400 Naxalites from three sides, led by the most wanted Maoist commander and head of the Guerrilla Liberation Army. of the people, Hidma. The close encounter between the Naxalites and the security forces lasted four hours during which the Naxalites rained light machine gun bullets. A group of Maoists cut off the hand of a security official before killing him and fled the scene with weapons, including bulletproof vests, guns, ammunition, as well as his shoes. Some security officials have been martyred because of dehydration. The attack by the Naxalites, which resulted in the martyrdom of 22 Jawans and injured 32 others, is seen as a trap set by the Maoists. A Jawan was missing in action. A senior official informed,… There are clear signs that the Maoists know that we are listening to their code. We are being played. The kind of fire we faced and the positions they took show that it was well planned. They knew that we would not find anything there and that we would come back. When our team did, they were waiting, with a very small escape route for our men.







