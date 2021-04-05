Dominion Says Former Michigan State GOP Senator Patrick Colbeck Spread Clearly False Voter Fraud Allegations





You have now taken your disinformation campaign on the road, touring Michigan, a letter sent to Colbeck by lawyers for the Election Machine Company reported, the Detroit News reported. The letter asked Colbeck to withdraw his statements falsely accusing Dominion of stealing the election from former President Trump.

Colbeck did not immediately return a request for comment on Sunday evening.

Dominion Voting Systems sued Fox News for $ 1.6 billion on March 26 over repeated false allegations of voter fraud that network hosts and guests made. (JM Rieger / The Washington Post)

Colbeck, an influential force in the Michigans GOP, was first elected to the State Senate in 2010 as a Tea Party candidate and served until 2019. He began to question security Michigans elections in the weeks leading up to election day, by writing an op-ed. who suggested coronavirus precautions threatened the integrity of the election and a letter to the editor claiming that irregularities in urban constituencies indicated fraud.

Shortly after the election, in which President Biden won Michigan by more than 154,000 votes, Colbeck filed an affidavit contesting the results in Wayne County. A judge dismissed his challenge on November 13, saying the Republican had no evidence to support his claims Democrats used the pandemic to obscure voter fraud.

His predilection for believing that fraud was occurring undermines his credibility as a witness, Wayne County Circuit Judge Timothy Kenny said in a ruling.

On November 14, Colbeck attended a Stop the Steal rally outside the Michigan Capitol, where he was pictured giving a speech as a man wearing a tactical vest and Three Percenter patch stood behind him. (The Three Percenters is an extremist anti-government movement that gained notoriety after some of its members allegedly stormed the US Capitol building in January. The January 6 riot resulted in the deaths of one police officer and four other.)

Colbeck was featured in a 93-minute video that circulated online in December in which he repeated the false claim that the machines that counted paper ballots were connected to the Internet and wrongly suggested that the tabulators could have been hacked.

As rioters made their way to the U.S. Capitol on Jan.6, Colbeck led a prayer outside the Michigan Capitol during a concurrent rally to oppose certification of presidential election results.

We know they won’t get away with it again, he told a crowd of Trump supporters, the Detroit News reported. We know how the story ends, God. Today will be one of the most significant days in the history of our country.

Colbeck also falsely told protesters that Biden did not win the election and claimed that the reports disseminating the election results were propaganda. On the same day, he posted a PowerPoint presentation filled with debunked electoral fraud allegations on his website.

In a letter sent on April 2, attorneys for Dominion Voting Systems allege Colbeck continued to misrepresent the company’s role in the election by promoting the power point and urging officials to decertify Michigans election results, even after Bidens’ victory was certified by Congress. The letter also accuses him of using these false statements to raise funds for his private company, Perspective Shifts LLC, which promotes consulting services and promotes two books he has written.

You are knowingly sowing discord in our democracy, while soliciting exorbitant sums of money totaling more than $ 1 million so far from your audience going directly to your personal business, the letter says.

According to lawyers, the refuted claim that Dominions’ voting machines led to inaccurate vote counts caused damage to the company that could lead to a libel lawsuit.

Because your blatantly bogus claims have caused and continue to cause tremendous irreparable damage to the Dominion, its employees, and America’s democracy, we are writing to demand that you withdraw your bogus claims and set the record straight. , according to the letter.

This isn’t the first time Colbeck has faced backlash over a PowerPoint.

In 2018, while running in the GOP primary for governor, Colbeck used PowerPoint slides to suggest that one of his Democratic opponents had ties to the Muslim Brotherhood, a group some politicians have. pressured to designate as terrorist organization. The presentation also implied that Colbeck’s political rival was engaged in a plot to wage a civilizing jihad, BuzzFeed News reported at the time.

But the opponent, Democrat Abdul El-Sayed, had no connection with the organization and Colbeck did not substantiate his claim with evidence, prompting allegations of Islamophobia during the race, the Detroit News reported. Colbeck came third in the 2018 Republican primary for governor with 13% of the vote.

Lawyers for Dominion Voting Systems made reference to the 2018 controversy in their letter. They also argued that Colbeck managed to trick thousands of people across Michigan into believing the Dominions machines contributed to non-existent gaps in the 2020 election.

The letter also accused Colbeck of using baseless allegations of electoral fraud to fuel his political aspirations.

We don’t yet fully understand why someone with your intelligence, academic background, and experience would deliberately mislead the world about the integrity of an American election, the letter says. We have a strong suspicion that you hold political aspirations and will be running for governor in Michigan again in 2022, and we know the effort you are willing to put into trying to get what you want, including by wrongly accusing a political opponent of links to terrorism simply because he is an American Muslim.

