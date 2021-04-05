Xi congratulates Nguyen Xuan Phuc on his election as President of Vietnam





Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday congratulated Nguyen Xuan Phuc on his election as President of Vietnam. Phuc, 67, was sworn in as the country’s president earlier today with a 97.5% approval rating in the ongoing 11th session of the 14th National Assembly. At the ceremony, Phuc vowed to “do his best to fulfill his duties” while “listening to people’s aspirations,” the Vietnam Net reported. In Xi’s message, he highlighted the friendship between the two neighboring countries, specifically highlighting the close coordination between the two sides during the time of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last August, when most countries were still grappling with the global public health emergency, Beijing promised to prioritize the Mekong River countries (of which Vietnam is a part) for the COVID-19 vaccine. Noting that the world today is undergoing profound changes not seen in a century, Xi said Sino-Vietnamese relations and their cause of socialist construction have entered a crucial stage of legacy of the past and of to come up. Looking to the future, Xi called for advancing the two sides’ comprehensive strategic cooperation partnership to better benefit the two nations and their people. Nguyen Xuan Phuc (C) is sworn in as Vietnam’s new president on April 5, 2021 in Hanoi, Vietnam. / CFP Nguyen Xuan Phuc (C) is sworn in as Vietnam’s new president on April 5, 2021 in Hanoi, Vietnam. / CFP Phuc’s election marks the first sitting Vietnamese prime minister to be elected president by the country’s highest legislature. Pham Minh Chinh is elected new Prime Minister. Chinese Premier Li Keqiang also sent a congratulatory message to Chinh on Monday. Li said he was ready to work with his Vietnamese counterpart to regularly promote the synergy of the two countries’ development strategies, accelerate the building of a paradigm of mutually beneficial cooperation and make positive contributions to the development of Sino-Vietnamese relations. with good neighborly friendship and comprehensive cooperation. (With contribution from Xinhua)

