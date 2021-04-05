An epic debate on Trump and true evangelism





Cultists can continue to worship Cheeto Jesus if they wish. It is a free country, at least until the deep state says otherwise. But I would tell them to turn their eyes to OG Jesus. Put down the Market Art, and go back to the red letters, like the ones in the Book of John, where Christ said: If you continue in my word, then you are truly my disciples. And you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.

As Bill OReilly said, I’ll give you the last word. Either way, I have to run downtown. I’m writing this on March 4, and Q told me that today is the day Donald Trump will be reinstated as president. Maybe I’ll get the inaugural package at the Trump International Hotel, which would charge three times its usual daily rates. The storm is coming.

ERIC METAXAS:

We whistle at each other, hermano! Seriously.

Let me at least clarify what I know I meant by saying: I would be happy to die in this fight. It was not very ironic like something in the sense of Patrick Henrys giving me freedom or giving me death! Or I just wish I had one life to lose for my country, which of course was said by my compatriot Yalie Nathan Hale 250 years ago, just before the British hung him in a nearby orchard from where I now live in Manhattan. . He was 21 years old.

Are we at a point where such feelings or even the longing for them are automatically and cynically dismissed as hopelessly nefarious and ridiculously archaic, or even as savage calls for violence? I know that what I said was not intended as trash in the service of Trump, but rather as the sincere expression that one should be ready to give life to the cause of American freedom, since so many others have done it over the generations. Of course, I also have the idea that you think Trump is to freedom what freedom is to tyranny, so that just has to be a cultural difference between us.

But no kidding: for me and tens of millions of Americans, the outlook for this election was inevitably and ominously suspicious. When you see multiple swing states mysteriously stop counting and the mirabile saying suddenly begins again in the morning with Biden’s magical votes in place, is it really so terribly weird that many of us have wondered what is going on? ? Were the videos of those trying to conceal the windows through which the official observers were supposed to observe explained sufficiently, and I did not receive the memo? 1 What is more shameful: that such things bothered millions of Americans, or that these upset Americans were told that for expressing their concerns they were no longer Americans?

So viewing our yellowed view of how it all unfolded with bitter contempt and as an instantly rejectable conspiracy theory is just not very helpful to the nation, which we jugheads on my side of this divide. always believe in being a part. This is not the useful response expected of those who have the responsibility of fostering faith in our institutions and traditions.

Can you really be unable to imagine that those of us who felt deeply and sincerely concerned about this election may not be gas freaks, but could in fact be concerned citizens in search of assurances that we did not get? Instead, we got the clear message that our support for this candidate who we dared think shared many of our worthy concerns took us beyond what is respectable. But are you really unable to understand that we might wonder if the people who forced the extremely crappy Russia hoax on the nation and just a few months ago brazenly and downright dismissed Hunter Biden’s laptop nightmare? , because Russian disinformation would not be entirely trustworthy, and more should be done. that they did it to allay our concerns? When the answer to what we sincerely believed has been imperiously shouted with one version or another of the chorus, Shut up or cancel yourself, you white nationalist scum! is it so impossible to see how we have become even more suspicious?

Would people really convinced that they have won and who claim to aspire for the healing of the nation to have something like that? Lincoln was historically magnanimous after the Union defeated Confederacy in the Civil War, knowing that this was the only way forward in such an unprecedentedly torn nation. Could nastiness to no one be no longer our watchword as Americans today? Lincoln would have had very good reason to behave very differently and to crush the vile Confederacy in the mud of the battlefields they had drenched in the blood of half a million young men. Why is it not? What did he see that those in power now can’t or won’t see? Or is Lincoln canceled now, and I forgot?

I admit it’s very upsetting for me to think that you are really convinced that Trump and so many of your fellow Americans wanted to reverse the will of the people, not least because we honestly believe it was your side that was trying to do it. , and maybe even did. But at least through our awkward passive-aggressive dialogue, I’ve finally got to see that you really believe what you’re saying, even though I don’t agree with you and still don’t understand. But can you believe I believe what I’m saying too? Can we at least grant ourselves so much grace in this painful impasse?

Because if we want to talk about what Jesus said, we cannot avoid talking about humility and grace. So from my perspective the Americans who gave themselves permission to despise someone in a legitimate way and those like my mom and dad and all my parents and most of my friends who voted for him are not behaving. not according to the best angels of our nature. It’s just not the American way. But far more important, as I know you will agree, it’s not like Jesus. You and I are commanded to love our enemies and to pray for those who persecute us. We both know on one level that this is insane and impossible, but we both know that on another infinitely truer level it is the very measure of reason, and that with God anything is possible. . That I know you know it gives me hope. And part of that hope is that you’ll believe, or later, that I know it, too. God bless you and, if possible, let’s continue this wild and wacky dialogue. I dare say that I think it was more useful than not for which I humbly and sincerely thank you.

1 Election officials at the Detroits TCF Center, where this incident took place, said they placed paper and cardboard on the windows of the facility so workers could better focus their attention and count election returns without feeling intimidated by the crowd outside the facility. One hundred and thirty-four election observers from each party were allowed inside to observe the count in real time.

