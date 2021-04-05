PM Modi to hold meeting with CMs this week amid surge in Covid-19 cases

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with key ministers from all states to take stock of the coronavirus situation in the country. PM Modi will also address issues related to vaccination against Covid-19.

The meeting on April 8 will be held by videoconference. PM Modi will discuss the latest wave of Covid-19 cases in several states.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan will also chair a meeting with health ministers from 11 states and Union territories tomorrow.

8 states account for more than 81% of new Covid cases

Eight states, including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab, recorded a sharp increase in daily Covid-19 cases, accounting for 81.90% of 1.03,558 new infections reported over 24 years. hours, said the Union Health Ministry.

Maharashtra reported the highest daily new cases with 57,074 (55.11%). It is followed by Chhattisgarh with 5,250 while Karnataka has reported 4,553 new cases, he said.

Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Punjab together account for 75.88% of the total active cases in the country. Maharashtra alone accounts for nearly 58.23% of the country’s total number of active cases, the ministry said.

India reports record rise in Covid infections

Meanwhile, India reported a record rise in Covid infections today, becoming the second country after the United States to display more than 100,000 new infections in one day, as politicians hold massive election rallies making fear further spread of the deadly virus.

The total number of active cases in India has reached 7,41830 and now accounts for 5.89% of the country’s total infections, according to the data.

Hospitals in the worst-affected state, Maharashtra, are overrun with patients. India’s richest state, home to its commercial capital Mumbai and numerous industries, reported a record 57,074 new cases overnight.

The country’s daily infections have increased about 12 times since they hit a multi-month low in early February, when authorities relaxed most restrictions and people largely stopped wearing face masks and to move away from society.

With 103,558 new infections, the country has now reported 12.6 million cases, the highest after the United States and Brazil, according to data from the Department of Health. The death toll jumped by 478, still one of the lowest death rates in the world, bringing the total to 165,101.

India recorded the highest number of infections over the past week globally. More infectious variants of the virus may have played a role in the second outbreak, some epidemiologists say.

“The new variant, or the worrisome variants, probably explains a lot, rather than a simplistic explanation of the behavior,” said Rajib Dasgupta, director of the Center for Social Medicine and Community Health at Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi.

India has found hundreds of cases of viral variants first detected in the UK, South Africa and Brazil.

With contributions from the agency