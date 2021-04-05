The Minister of Religion calls for the services of the Ministry of Religion, which are still long and complicated, it is his direction





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Minister of Religion (Menag) Yaqut Cholil Qoumas admits that he continues to receive reports from the public regarding the length and complexity of services to the ministry he heads. This was expressed by the Minister of Religion Yaqut when the Ministry of Religion (Kemenag) held a 2021 national working meeting (Rakernas). The activity on the theme Accelerating the transformation of the public service took place offline and online, from Monday to Wednesday (5 – 7 April 2021). Therefore, he pointed out that the ranks of the ministry of religion would reduce the service lines so that they could be cut and to be more concise. This, he explained, can be achieved with utilities that adapt to the times, including technological developments. “We can no longer provide old-fashioned services, be physically present, but make changes digitally,” he said, quoted Monday on the official website of the Ministry of Religion (04/05/2021) . The minister of religion, who is colloquially known as Gus Yaqut, admitted that the effort was one of the directions President Joko Widodo gave him when asking him to head the ministry of religion. The directive is linked to the improvement of organizational governance. Another direction given by President Jokowi, explained Gus Yaqut, is to strengthen religious moderation. “When I was appointed Minister of Religions, as assistant to President Joko Widodo, he gave me several mandates, including: first, the moderation of religion and second, the improvement of organizational governance,” said the Minister of Religions. Strengthening religious moderation, according to the Minister of Religion, is not only the duty of the Ministry of Religion, but of the entire Indonesian nation. According to the Minister of Religion, there are currently citizens of the nation who are trapped in two extreme points, left and right, liberal and conservative. “We want to unite these two points in a space called religious moderation. It is an effort to put our religious understanding and behavior in the middle. So it is neither the far left nor the right, neither the liberals nor the conservatives, ”said Gus Yaqut. Meanwhile, the national working meeting brought together 705 ranks of the Ministry of Religion, officials of the Central Echelon I to the head of the city / regency Kankemenag. Opening the national working meeting, the Minister of Religions called on all staff to improve their intentions and mentality. Watch the featured video below: quality content

Take advantage of premium content for more in-depth information

Login Register









What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos