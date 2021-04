HB 544 is a horrible and racist bill

Published: 04/05/2021 10:00:21

This New Hampshire legislation is closely modeled on a racist decree from Donald Trump last September. He severely punished federal agencies, employees, and contractors for offering education or training suggesting that America is or ever was a racist country, or that whites still enjoy racial privilege. This federal order characterized this training instruction as non-American propaganda and division.

Trump had previously promised to build a 500-kilometer wall in Mexico to prevent racial minorities from seeking asylum in that country. He tried to deport 12 million immigrants belonging to minorities. He made a scapegoat for all Muslims. He called the ever resurgent pandemic the Chinese flu.

On January 6, he released a mob of Proud Boys, Three Percenters, Oath Keepers, QAnon members, Klansmen and Nazis to Congress to somehow overthrow the fair election and count of Joe Biden and murder Mike Pence and Nancy Pelosi. Trump was still trying to invalidate millions of black votes against him in 63 lost lawsuits. Millions of Republicans still believe his 25,000 lies.

He once took out full-page ads in every New York City daily demanding the death penalty for the five black teens who were later falsely convicted of raping the Central Park jogger. Trump refuses to accept their subsequent innocent verdicts and their wrongful multi-million dollar jail terms.

Like the executive order now rescinded, HB 544 would severely punish any employee or contractor of any state, college, school, or city for teaching the true history of racism in America in all its aspects. past and modern forms. We were indescribably cruel to the slaves. We waged war on freed slaves and their children’s great-great-great-grandchildren through reconstruction, the 5,000 Jim Crow lynchings, the murders and rapes of hundreds of blacks in the fire. of Tulsa, the massive incarceration of blacks since the 1980s, the rejection by Congress of the first black president, and the rise of white supremacy under the former president who still complies with it. Even the pandemic is particularly at risk for blacks, Indians and Hispanics.

HB 544 would prevent our citizens from learning the ugly truth about this whole underreported story. Every white citizen of New Hampshire has benefited enormously from racism, including Don Bolduc, who praises HB 544 in hopes of becoming our next US Senator.

