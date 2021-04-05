PM Modi to hold meeting with chief ministers to discuss COVID-19 outbreak on April 8: Sources





Amid the sudden surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting with chief ministers via video conference on April 8, ANI news agency reported on Monday citing sources. This came against the backdrop of more than one lakh coronavirus case being registered in India for the first time on Sunday since the outbreak began. Earlier, PM Modi also looked at the COVID-19 situation and vaccination exercise in the country amid an alarming growth rate “of new cases and deaths, with 10 states contributing more than 91% of between them. The Prime Minister called for verifying the emergence of the second peak. On April 4, India recorded a daily high of 1.03,558, bringing the total to 1,25,89,067, according to the count from the Union Health Ministry on Monday. On Sunday, following the high-level meeting attended by Prime Minister Modi, the core teams were transported to three states. PM Modis’ last interaction with all chief ministers took place on March 17 in which he reported the drastic increase in COVID-19 cases in several parts of the country while urging state governments to take action. quick and decisive action. PM Modi called for a five-pronged strategy At the last high-level meeting on the COVID-19 crisis, Pm Modi said the five-pronged strategy of COVID screening, tracing, treatment, appropriate behavior and vaccination would no longer be effective in the situation. current only if properly implemented. . The official statement following Sunday’s meeting said: The reasons for the sharp increase in cases could be mainly attributed to the sharp decline in compliance of appropriate behavior to COVID, particularly in the use of masks and social distancing, fatigue pandemic and lack of effectiveness. implementation of containment measures in the field. “A detailed presentation was made which highlighted that there is an alarming rate of growth in COVID-19 cases and deaths in the country with 10 states contributing over 91% of COVID cases and deaths,” he added. Additionally, the presentation highlighted the grim situation in Maharashtra, Punjab and Chhattisgarh, with the western state contributing 57% of total cases and 47% of deaths in the country in the past two weeks. Image credits: @ ANI / Twitter







