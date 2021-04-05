Five parties call for separate opposition benches as Senate meets for first session





Five opposition parties in the Senate decide to form an independent group in the House composed of 27 members: PML-N, JUI-F, Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, National Party and BNP (Mengal). Yousaf Raza Gillani, meanwhile, says he will work with all opposition parties.

ISLAMABAD: The opposition parties of the anti-government Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) coalition clashed Monday during the first official session of the Senate.

The President of the Senate, Sadiq Sanjrani, chaired the first session.

Five opposition parties in the Senate, which had previously decided to form an independent group in the House of 27 members, have called for separate opposition seats in the Senate. These parties are the PML-N, JUI-F, Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, National Party and BNP (Mengal).

The group is led by the opposition leader appointed by the PML-N, Senator Azam Nazir Tarrar.

“We should have separate opposition benches and hidden cameras [in the Senate elections] should be investigated, ”said Senator Tarrar.

Senators backing opposition leader Yousaf Raza Gillani protested Tarrar’s remarks. Members of the government also protested when senators from the Balochistan Awami party received gifts and unrest erupted in the House.

Tarrar said 27 senators from five parties have formed a separate opposition group. He said the opposition will play a “positive and constructive” role.

He said he was saddened by the appointment of the Leader of the Opposition.

On the other hand, the Dilawar Khan group, which backs Gillani, has also called for separate seats in the Senate.

The House met today after the election of new senators on March 3, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Senate on March 12, and the notification of Senate Opposition Leader Yousaf Raza Gillani on March 26.

Yousaf Raza Gillani promises to work with all opposition parties

Opposition Senate Leader Yousaf Raza Gillani has said he will work with all opposition parties and also speak on behalf of the government if necessary.

Speaking in the first Senate session, Gillani said he challenged the Senate elections with the cooperation of the PDM and will accompany the opposition in the Senate session.

“The PDM has become the voice of constitutional rights of women, minorities and others. We have come for the public interest and it is our duty to represent the people. The country faces many challenges that we must work for. together, ”he said. .

The Leader of the Opposition advised the newly elected members of the Upper House to learn from the experiences of former senators.

