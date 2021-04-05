Boris Johnson to take part in Conservative Holyrood election campaign





Boris Johnson will organize an intervention in the Scottish election campaign, confirmed Douglas Ross. The Scottish Conservative leader has all but admitted that Prime Minister and Chancellor Rishi Sunak will join the election campaign in a bid to boost the Tories’ flat ballot. Speaking to reporters on Monday, Ross suggested that high-level members of the UK government would participate in his hesitant campaign which saw the Scottish Tories fail in opinion polls despite SNP divisions and the successful deployment of the vaccine covid . Ross said it had not yet been decided how ministers at Westminster would participate in the campaign, but that they would support his determined pro-union crusade. Due to covid restrictions, the contribution of senior Tories – could be virtual, although the Prime Minister took a covid-related trip to Scotland in January. The Prime Minister gave a virtual speech at the Scottish Conservative Conference in March, at the very start of the Holyrood campaign. Ross said: We cannot determine in this campaign when or if top UK government leaders are going to be able to come to Scotland to campaign. But they will play a role in this campaign. Whether it’s virtual or his commentary, explaining the exceptional roll-out of the vaccination process here in Scotland and across the UK or articulating the message of business support for protecting people’s jobs, it will all happen.

(Image: Getty)

Johnson has the lowest approval rating of any major Scottish politician except Alex Salmond and is cited in polls as one of the reasons support for independence has increased . But Ross insisted the Tory prime minister would be an asset on the election track. Get all the top Scottish political news straight to your inbox by signing up for our Politics newsletter. We cover Holyrood, Westminster and Local Councils, with a current focus on how our governments are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. To sign up, simply enter your email address in the pink box at the top of this article. You can also visit our newsletter registration center. Once you’re there, enter your email address and select Policy and any other Daily Record newsletters that interest you. Ross said: People expect us to promote what the UK government has been doing throughout this pandemic, protecting nearly a million jobs with self-employed income support and leave programs, 90,000 companies in Scotland have received support to continue. And, of course, the vaccination program with over two and a half million people in Scotland having received the first dose. It is successful in Scotland because it is part of the United Kingdom. He added that he was in no danger of being overshadowed by neither the Prime Minister nor Ruth Davidson, who has played a larger role in the campaign since Ross’s car crash appeared in the first televised debate. leaders last week. Ross said: You’re going to hear it from top government ministers during this campaign. However, I am the party leader in Scotland, this is our campaign. This is our message, this is our manifesto, and I think this is what people want to hear, this will be how the campaign unfolds, what those seeking to be elected to the Scottish Parliament will in fact deliver.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos