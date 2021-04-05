Supreme Court dismisses Donald Trump case blocking Twitter criticism





WASHINGTON – The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a case regarding former President Donald Trump’s efforts to block criticism of his personal Twitter account.

The court said there was nothing left to the case after Trump was permanently suspended from Twitter and his presidential term ended in January.

Twitter banned Trump two days after the deadly attack on Capitol Hill by Trump supporters on Jan.6. The company said its decision was “due to the risk of further incitement to violence.”

The court also formally rejected an appeals court ruling that Trump violated the First Amendment whenever he blocked a critic from silencing a point of view.

Judge Clarence Thomas wrote a separate opinion saying the biggest issue raised by the case, and in particular Twitter’s decision to start Trump, is “the dominant digital platforms themselves. As Twitter made clear stated, the right to cut the floor is most heavily in the hands of private digital platforms. “

Thomas agreed with his colleagues on the outcome of the case, but said the situation raises “interesting and important questions”.

The case involved the @realdonaldtrump account with over 88 million subscribers and Trump’s argument that it was his personal property. The Justice Department argued that preventing people from doing so was akin to elected officials refusing to allow opponents’ garden signs on their front lawns.

But the New York federal appeals court ruled last year that Trump had used the account to make daily statements and observations of an extremely official nature.

The case had been branded as Trump v Knight First Amendment Institute, the group that initially filed a lawsuit challenging Trump’s decision to block his critics.

But when Trump left office, President Joe Biden replaced Trump in the title of the case, although the new president had nothing to do with the trial.

Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

