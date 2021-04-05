ASEAN summit on Myanmar to be held in Jakarta: Brunei and Malaysia – South East Asia





Brunei and Malaysia agreed on Monday that ASEAN will hold a special summit in Jakarta to address the situation in Myanmar, as the harsh crackdown on anti-coup protesters continues in the member country. The leaders of Brunei and Malaysia said the meeting will be held at the ASEAN secretariat in the capital of Indonesia in their joint statement, without mentioning the date of the meeting. Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei, who currently chairs the Association of 10 Members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, and Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin expressed their concerns about Myanmar in the joint statement released. after their meeting in Bandar Seri Begawan on Monday, Kyodo News reported on Monday. The two leaders said they were “gravely concerned about the current crisis in Myanmar and the growing death toll” and urged all parties to exercise restraint and seek a peaceful solution, the statement said. In the statement, however, the leaders did not mention the Burmese military which seized power in a February 1 coup and used deadly force against peaceful protesters. The ASEAN meeting was first proposed by Indonesian President Joko Widodo in March, as the country led efforts within ASEAN to seek a peaceful solution to the crisis in Myanmar. Muhyiddin visited Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah in Brunei at the annual meeting of the two neighboring countries where they also discussed strengthening economic and social cooperation. Since the Burmese military ousted the government of democratically elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi in the coup, more than 500 people have been killed, according to a rights group that monitors violence in the country. ASEAN is the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, comprising Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Reuters in a joint statement with Malaysia, Brunei said the two countries called on their ministers and senior officials to undertake “the necessary preparations for the meeting to be held at the ASEAN Secretariat in Jakarta, Indonesia.” The statement followed a meeting between Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah on Monday. “The two leaders agreed that ASEAN leaders meet to discuss the ongoing developments in Myanmar,” they said. They did not specify when the meeting would take place.







