Uddhav Thackeray writes to PM Modi and asks to lower age bar for Covid-19 vaccine to 25

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to expand the scope of vaccinating people against the Covid-19 disease outbreak and to allow inoculation of people aged 25 years.

In a letter to the prime minister, Thackeray said the move would benefit Maharashtra – the most affected state – and those vaccinated by reducing the severity among the young and working population in this age group.

“I ask you to reduce it to 25, as states facing the outbreak must put the brakes to protect the lives of the population. However, if more of our young and working people are vaccinated, the intensity of the cases would be. far below the treatment they need today, “Thackeray said in his letter. A copy of the letter was shared by the Chief Minister’s official Twitter account.

Emphasizing that the state has remained at the forefront of the vaccination campaign by administering the most doses, Thackeray said: “Maharashtra has taken the Covid-19 vaccination very seriously and we are the number one state. country in terms of the total number of doses of Covid vaccine administered. “

“On Sunday, we administered 76.86 lakh doses of the Covid vaccine, which is the highest in the country. We recently stepped up our vaccination campaign and on April 3 we administered more than 4.62 doses of lakh covid vaccine in a single day ”. said the CM in his letter.

In the midst of the second wave, Thackeray said the state, with its increased testing and absolute transparent reporting methods, was reaching out to every possible person positive for Covid-19 to help them on the road to recovery.

India, currently in its third phase of vaccination against Covid-19, has started vaccinating people over 45 years old. In the first phase, which began on January 16, India vaccinated health workers with two vaccines – Covishield (Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India) and Covaxin (manufactured by Bharat Biotech Limited). The campaign was further open to 20 million frontline workers as of February 1.

In the next phase of the Covid-19 vaccination campaign, the authorities aimed to vaccinate people over 60 and those over 45 with comorbidities against the coronavirus from March 1.

The vaccine collection initially aimed to vaccinate 300 million people belonging to three categories: healthcare workers, frontline workers and those who are at greater risk of Covid-19 due to their age or conditions. existing medical conditions.

Thackeray also reminded the Prime Minister that the state has also requested additional doses of vaccine so that the six districts “facing the Covid-19 outbreak can be covered as a priority and more quickly”.

“Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Nashik, Nagpur and Aurangabad can be covered in 3 weeks, for the population over 45 years old, if 1.5 million crore doses are made available to the state by the Indian government “, did he declare.

India saw the largest single-day increase of 1.03 lakh in new Covid-19 cases, prompting Prime Minister Modi to call another round of meetings with chief ministers and ministers on Thursday. health states, as growing calls to open the vaccination campaign against the disease to all age groups.

In addition, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan will hold a meeting on Tuesday with health ministers from 11 states that have witnessed an increase in the number of cases to review the situation in that country.

The 11 states are Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Rajasthan.

While a few states like Delhi, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu have announced indefinite school closings, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar and Punjab have notably suspended classes for a brief period. Schools have been invited to provide education through the online mode.