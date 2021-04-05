Impulse decision-making and regional trade issues have shaped Pakistan’s fragile economy





ANI | Update: April 5, 2021 9:51 p.m. IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 5 (ANI): As inflation in Pakistan rose from 5.7% in January to over 9% in March, impulsive decision-making and regional trade issues emerged that marked the fragility of the country. economy of the country. of Pakistan backtracked from a decision taken by its Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) which approved the relaunch of trade relations with India by allowing imports of sugar, cotton and cotton yarn by road land and sea to cope with rising prices and shortages. At dawn, the U-turn was surprising given that Prime Minister Imran Khan had seen and authorized the submission of the summary to the CEC in his capacity as Minister in charge of trade. the resumption of trade between the two countries after two years. Meanwhile, Imran Khan abruptly removed Finance Minister Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh unceremoniously following perhaps a week’s criticism the steepest adjustment for the revival of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) program and the autonomy of Pakistan’s central bank, Dawn reported. over $ 4.54 billion in foreign aid.

Even in this scenario, the federal cabinet led by Khan had approved the IMF package which included a schedule of continuously increasing energy prices to more than Rs 900 billion in additional charges on consumers in less than 18 months, more of Rs 700 billion in additional taxes in According to Dawn, it later became apparent to Imran Khan that the granting of unprecedented and absolute autonomy to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and in particular to its governor had made fail street checks and consultations Meanwhile, shortly after Hammad Azhar was recruited as the new finance minister, Pakistani media reported that the former finance minister of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP ), Shaukat Tarin, would head the Economic Advisory Council. criticism of policies under Dr Shaikh and SBP Governor Dr Reza Baqir, especially those related to high interest rates, large currency devaluations and the Pakistani Bureau of Statistics recorded the rate of inflation the highest, three days after Imran Khan sacked Shaikh for not controlling inflation, although the real reason was central bank autonomy, The Express Tribune reported. electricity was 31.5% higher than the previous year and almost all kitchen items recorded double-digit price increases. In addition, egg prices were 64% higher than in 2020, wheat prices were 35% higher, followed by an average increase of 24% in sugar prices, 19% in wheat flour, 20 % of legumes and 17 percent in vegetable ghee. (ANI)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos