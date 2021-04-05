Gatwick and Heathrow: Boris Johnson provides update on international travel restrictions





The Prime Minister provided an update on plans to unlock international travel. Holidays abroad will not be permitted until 17 May at the earliest, with Gatwick and Heathrow currently only open to passengers legally authorized to travel. Boris Johnson gave a brief update on international travel at a press conference in Downing Street alongside England’s Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty and Chief Science Advisor Sir Patrick Vallance on Monday 5 April. The Prime Minister also confirmed that the next step in lifting the lockdown in England will take place on April 12, when non-essential stores, hairdressers and gyms can reopen and pubs and restaurants can start serving customers in outside. By subscribing to the SurreyLive newsletter you will receive our daily news email. It couldn’t be simpler and it takes a few seconds – just tap here, enter your email address and follow the instructions. You can also enter your address at the top of this page in the box below the image on most desktop and mobile platforms. Have you changed your mind? There is an “unsubscribe” button at the bottom of every newsletter we send out. Regarding travel abroad, the PM said he hoped it would take place from May 17 – but did not want to underestimate the difficulties of some European destinations, adding that the country had to be attentive and realistic. as coronavirus cases in some countries continue to climb. . The Prime Minister said: “Obviously we hope to be able to start from May 17th, we are hopeful. But I do not wish to hold fortune hostages or underestimate the difficulties we are facing in some of the countries. of destination go to. “We don’t want to see the virus being re-imported to this country from overseas. What we’re going to do, the Global Travel Working Group is going to report later this week, so we’ll define well before May 17th. which is reasonable. “ The prime minister added that he would give as much notice as possible to the aviation industry for the country to return. More countries are expected to be on the government’s ‘red list’, meaning travelers from there are not allowed into the UK unless they are UK or Irish nationals. Travelers from the Philippines, Pakistan, Kenya and Bangladesh will not be allowed to pass through Heathrow or Gatwick airports from 4 a.m. on April 9 to protect the UK from new variants of the coronavirus. The list now numbers 39 countries, covering large swathes of Africa and South America.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos