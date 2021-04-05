Turkey could soon sign space cooperation agreement with Russia – science & space





ANKARA, April 5 / TASS /. Turkey could soon sign an agreement with Russia on cooperation in space, the head of the Turkish space agency Serdar Huseyn Yildirim told TASS in an interview on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of Yuri Gagarin’s space flight. “We are building bilateral relations with countries and with international organizations, which we have identified in accordance with our national goals. We continue to work on common conditions of cooperation with different countries, including Russia. We plan to sign an agreement in the near future. ”Yildirim said. “Space exploration is a very complex and expensive job. It requires advanced technologies, and that is why international cooperation is very important in this area. Our objective at the international level is to establish solid partnership relations with regional partners and with our neighbors. As for Russia, we have vast opportunities in many areas of cooperation. We believe that we can progress much faster, if we manage to build strong partnership relations based on mutually beneficial cooperation, ”he said. He recalled Turkey’s space program, announced by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in February. “As you may know, Turkey unveiled its own space program on February 9 to set goals for the next ten years. This program reflects Turkey’s main goals, which the country has set itself in the space field, as well as the measures taken to achieve them. We have ten main objectives and many sub-tasks. We fully support and have confidence in the implementation of strategies to achieve the set objectives, “said Yildirim. On February 10, Roscosmos told TASS that Russia and Turkey were in talks on a bilateral intergovernmental agreement to expand cooperation in space. Roscosmos expects Turkey to come up with specific space cooperation proposals, including a Turkish astronaut’s space mission.

