Families of missing Shia people protest Pak government’s role in enforced disappearances





April 05, 2021

Karachi [Pakistan], April 5 (NNA): Pakistan’s Joint Action Committee (JAC) for Shiite Individuals and Families staged a sit-in protesting Imran Khan government’s involvement in growing cases of enforced disappearances in the country . According to Dawn, the families of the missing have said their sit-in will continue until their people are recovered. Authorities, including Pakistani President Arif Alvi, have been said to have repeatedly assured them of the recovery of the missing, but none have kept their promises.

The leaders of the action committee attended the demonstration. They said if the missing people were involved in a crime, they should be brought to justice. They shouldn’t be taken away like this with their families not even knowing whether they were dead or alive, added Dawn. Zaheera, one of the relatives of the missing, said her 22-year-old son, Wahid Hussain, had disappeared. on March 21, 2018. “My son had applied to the military and even passed all of their tests. While he was waiting for his letter to come from there, he was driving a cargo van to earn money and supplement the income. household. He disappeared with the van. The truck was found three months later, but not my son. Two days ago, he spent three full years of his disappearance. “Farhat Fatima, another member of the family of missing persons said his son Syed Ibad-ul-Hasan Rizvi went missing in 2017. “He worked for a bank here. We only know that he was taken care of by [a law-enforcement agency]. We haven’t heard from him since then. This is her five-year-old son. “Enforced disappearances have long been a stain on Pakistan’s human rights record. Despite promises by successive governments to criminalize this practice, there has been a very slow movement on legislation as people Enforced disappearances continue to be enforced. The Pakistani state has used enforced disappearances to silence minority communities. Although countless abductees have been killed, many still face inhuman torture in secret cells in the army (ANI)

