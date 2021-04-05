Politics
Cabinet List in Indonesia (1945-present)
KOMPAS.com – Since independence on August 17, 1945, Indonesia has undergone several cabinet changes.
From the era of the independence struggle led by President Soekarno, until now under the leadership of President Joko Widodo.
Although they have different shapes and structures, all the cabinets that have been formed have the main task of helping the president.
During the war of independence
The first cabinet was formed two weeks after the proclamation of independence. At that time, Soekarno and Moh Hatta, elected president and vice-president, decided on their own cabinet.
Also in the same year, it was finally decided that Indonesia needed a prime minister to lead the cabinet.
|Kabinet
|Leader / Prime Minister
|Lead time
|Number of members
|Kabinet Presidentil
|Soekarno
|September 2, 1945 – November 14, 1945
|21 people
|Cabinet Sjahrir I
|Sutan Syahrir
|November 14, 1945 – March 12, 1946
|17 people
|Cabinet of Sjahrir II
|Sutan Syahrir
|March 12, 1946 – October 2, 1946
|25 people
|Cabinet of Sjahrir III
|Sutan Syahrir
|October 2, 1946 – July 3, 1947
|32 people
|Cabinet of Amir Sjarifuddin I
|Amir Sjarifuddin
|July 3, 1947 – November 11, 1947
|34 people
|Cabinet of Amir Sjarifuddin II
|Amir Sjarifuddin
|November 11, 1947 – January 29, 1948
|27 people
|Kabinet Hatta I
|Mohammad Hatta
|January 29, 1948 – August 4, 1949
|17 people
|Emergency cabinet
|Sjafruddin Prawiranegara
|December 19, 1948 – July 13, 1949
|12 people
|Hatta II’s Cabinet
|Mohammad Hatta
|August 4, 1949 – December 20, 1949
|19 people
The office of Prime Minister is governed by article 52 of the provisional Constitution of 1950. The Prime Minister is elected by the President. His job is to take care of the government and the cabinet.
In practice, the Prime Minister reports to the working body of the Indonesian National Central Committee (KNIP) or the Provisional Council of People’s Representatives (DPRS). This is why the cabinet changes frequently. If KNIP is not satisfied, they can overthrow the cabinet and ask the president to form a new cabinet.
|Kabinet
|Leader / Prime Minister
|Lead time
|Number of members
|Kabinet RIS
|Mohammad Hatta
|December 20, 1949 – September 6, 1949
|17 people
|Susanto Cabinet
|Susanto Tirtoprodjo
|December 27, 1949 – January 16, 1950
|10 people
|Cabinet Halim
|Abdul Halim |
|January 22, 1950 – August 15, 1950
|15 people
|Natsir’s Cabinet
|Mohammad Natsir
|September 6, 1950 – April 27, 1951
|18 people
|Sukiman-Suwirjo cabinet
|Sukiman wirjosandjojo
|April 27, 1951 – April 3, 1952
|20 people
|Wilopo Cabinet
|Wilopo
|April 3, 1952 – June 3, 1953
|18 people
|Cabinet Ali Sastroamidjojo I (Cabinet Ali Sastroamidjojo-Wongsonegoro / Cabinet Ali Sastroamidjojo-Wongsonegoro-Zainul Arifin)
|Ali Sastroamidjojo
|August 1, 1953 – July 24, 1955
|20 people
|Cabinet Burhanuddin Harahap
|Burhanuddin Harahap
|August 12, 1955 – March 3, 1956
|23 people
|Cabinet Sastroamidjojo II (Cabinet Ali-Roem-Idham)
|Ali Sastroamidjojo
|March 24, 1956 – March 14, 1957
|25 people
|Cabinet Djuanda
|Djuanda Kartawidjaja
|April 9, 1957 – July 5, 1959
|24 people
The period of Guided Democracy ran from 1949 to 1966 under the leadership of President Soekarno. Guided democracy is a democratic system where all decisions are centered on the head of state.
Soekarno broke the record for most cabinet members, namely the second Dwikora cabinet. The cabinet, also known as the Cabinet of One Hundred Ministers, consists of 132 ministerial-level officials.
Soekarno has filled the cabinet with his supporters and army groups, although after the G30S incident some of these officials no longer support Soekarno.
Currently, nine cabinets are operating with the exception of the last two cabinets which were headed by General Soeharto who took power after the G30S.
|Kabinet
|President
|Lead time
|Number of members
|Work I
|Soekarno
|July 10, 1959 – February 18, 1960
|33
|Work II
|Soekarno
|February 18, 1960 – March 6, 1962
|40
|Work III
|Soekarno
|March 6, 1962 – November 13, 1963
|60
|Work IV
|Soekarno
|November 13, 1963 – August 27, 1964
|66
|Dwikora I
|Soekarno
|August 27, 1964 – February 22, 1966
|110
|We do II
|Soekarno
|February 24, 1966 – March 28, 1966
|132
|Dwikora III
|Soekarno
|March 28, 1966 – July 25, 1966
|79
|Ampera I
|Soeharto
|July 28, 1966 – October 11, 1967
|31
|Ampera II
|Soeharto
|October 17, 1967 – June 10, 1968
|24
After Suharto was officially appointed president, he formed the Development Cabinet. The cabinet reshuffle took place with the end of the presidential term.
However, after 32 years of leadership, Suharto was ousted and ultimately resigned after members of the VII Development Cabinet declared their resignation one by one.
|Kabinet
|President
|Lead time
|Number of members
|Development I
|Soeharto
|June 10, 1968 – March 28, 1973
|24
|Development II
|Soeharto
|March 28, 1973 – March 29, 1978
|24
|Development III
|Soeharto
|March 31, 1978 – March 19, 1983
|32
|Development IV
|Soeharto
|March 19, 1983 – March 21, 1988
|42
|Development V
|Soeharto
|March 23, 1988 – March 17, 1993
|44
|Development VI
|Soeharto
|March 17, 1993 – March 14, 1998
|43
|Development VII
|Soeharto
|March 14, 1998 – May 21, 1998
|38
Reform
|Kabinet
|President
|Lead time
|Number of members
|Development reform
|BJ Habibie
|May 23, 1998 –
October 20, 1999
|37
|National association
|Abdurahman Wahid |
|October 29, 1999 –
July 23, 2001
|36
|Communal work
|Megawati Soekarnoputri
|Aug 10, 2001 –
October 20, 2004
|33
|United indonesia
|Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono
|October 21, 2004 –
October 20, 2009
|34
|United Indonesia II
|Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono
|October 22, 2009 –
October 20, 2014
|34
|Job
|Joko Widodo
|October 27, 2014 –
October 20, 2019
|34
|Advanced indonesia
|Joko Widodo
|October 23, 2019 –
Holder
|34
Reference:
- Poesponegoro, Marwati Djoened and Nugroho Notosusanto. (1984). Indonesian national history. Ministry of Education and Culture: PN Balai Pustaka.
