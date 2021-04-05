Cabinet List in Indonesia (1945-present)





KOMPAS.com – Since independence on August 17, 1945, Indonesia has undergone several cabinet changes. From the era of the independence struggle led by President Soekarno, until now under the leadership of President Joko Widodo. Although they have different shapes and structures, all the cabinets that have been formed have the main task of helping the president. During the war of independence The first cabinet was formed two weeks after the proclamation of independence. At that time, Soekarno and Moh Hatta, elected president and vice-president, decided on their own cabinet. Also in the same year, it was finally decided that Indonesia needed a prime minister to lead the cabinet. Kabinet Leader / Prime Minister Lead time Number of members Kabinet Presidentil Soekarno September 2, 1945 – November 14, 1945 21 people Cabinet Sjahrir I Sutan Syahrir November 14, 1945 – March 12, 1946 17 people Cabinet of Sjahrir II Sutan Syahrir March 12, 1946 – October 2, 1946 25 people Cabinet of Sjahrir III Sutan Syahrir October 2, 1946 – July 3, 1947 32 people Cabinet of Amir Sjarifuddin I Amir Sjarifuddin July 3, 1947 – November 11, 1947 34 people Cabinet of Amir Sjarifuddin II Amir Sjarifuddin November 11, 1947 – January 29, 1948 27 people Kabinet Hatta I Mohammad Hatta January 29, 1948 – August 4, 1949 17 people Emergency cabinet Sjafruddin Prawiranegara December 19, 1948 – July 13, 1949 12 people Hatta II’s Cabinet Mohammad Hatta August 4, 1949 – December 20, 1949 19 people The office of Prime Minister is governed by article 52 of the provisional Constitution of 1950. The Prime Minister is elected by the President. His job is to take care of the government and the cabinet. In practice, the Prime Minister reports to the working body of the Indonesian National Central Committee (KNIP) or the Provisional Council of People’s Representatives (DPRS). This is why the cabinet changes frequently. If KNIP is not satisfied, they can overthrow the cabinet and ask the president to form a new cabinet. Kabinet Leader / Prime Minister Lead time Number of members Kabinet RIS Mohammad Hatta December 20, 1949 – September 6, 1949 17 people Susanto Cabinet Susanto Tirtoprodjo December 27, 1949 – January 16, 1950 10 people Cabinet Halim Abdul Halim | January 22, 1950 – August 15, 1950 15 people Natsir’s Cabinet Mohammad Natsir September 6, 1950 – April 27, 1951 18 people Sukiman-Suwirjo cabinet Sukiman wirjosandjojo April 27, 1951 – April 3, 1952 20 people Wilopo Cabinet Wilopo April 3, 1952 – June 3, 1953 18 people Cabinet Ali Sastroamidjojo I (Cabinet Ali Sastroamidjojo-Wongsonegoro / Cabinet Ali Sastroamidjojo-Wongsonegoro-Zainul Arifin) Ali Sastroamidjojo August 1, 1953 – July 24, 1955 20 people Cabinet Burhanuddin Harahap Burhanuddin Harahap August 12, 1955 – March 3, 1956 23 people Cabinet Sastroamidjojo II (Cabinet Ali-Roem-Idham) Ali Sastroamidjojo March 24, 1956 – March 14, 1957 25 people Cabinet Djuanda Djuanda Kartawidjaja April 9, 1957 – July 5, 1959 24 people The period of Guided Democracy ran from 1949 to 1966 under the leadership of President Soekarno. Guided democracy is a democratic system where all decisions are centered on the head of state. Soekarno broke the record for most cabinet members, namely the second Dwikora cabinet. The cabinet, also known as the Cabinet of One Hundred Ministers, consists of 132 ministerial-level officials. Soekarno has filled the cabinet with his supporters and army groups, although after the G30S incident some of these officials no longer support Soekarno. Currently, nine cabinets are operating with the exception of the last two cabinets which were headed by General Soeharto who took power after the G30S. Kabinet President Lead time Number of members Work I Soekarno July 10, 1959 – February 18, 1960 33 Work II Soekarno February 18, 1960 – March 6, 1962 40 Work III Soekarno March 6, 1962 – November 13, 1963 60 Work IV Soekarno November 13, 1963 – August 27, 1964 66 Dwikora I Soekarno August 27, 1964 – February 22, 1966 110 We do II Soekarno February 24, 1966 – March 28, 1966 132 Dwikora III Soekarno March 28, 1966 – July 25, 1966 79 Ampera I Soeharto July 28, 1966 – October 11, 1967 31 Ampera II Soeharto October 17, 1967 – June 10, 1968 24 After Suharto was officially appointed president, he formed the Development Cabinet. The cabinet reshuffle took place with the end of the presidential term. However, after 32 years of leadership, Suharto was ousted and ultimately resigned after members of the VII Development Cabinet declared their resignation one by one. Kabinet President Lead time Number of members Development I Soeharto June 10, 1968 – March 28, 1973 24 Development II Soeharto March 28, 1973 – March 29, 1978 24 Development III Soeharto March 31, 1978 – March 19, 1983 32 Development IV Soeharto March 19, 1983 – March 21, 1988 42 Development V Soeharto March 23, 1988 – March 17, 1993 44 Development VI Soeharto March 17, 1993 – March 14, 1998 43 Development VII Soeharto March 14, 1998 – May 21, 1998 38 Reform Kabinet President Lead time Number of members Development reform BJ Habibie May 23, 1998 –

October 20, 1999 37 National association Abdurahman Wahid | October 29, 1999 –

July 23, 2001 36 Communal work Megawati Soekarnoputri Aug 10, 2001 –

October 20, 2004 33 United indonesia Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono October 21, 2004 –

October 20, 2009 34 United Indonesia II Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono October 22, 2009 –

October 20, 2014 34 Job Joko Widodo October 27, 2014 –

October 20, 2019 34 Advanced indonesia Joko Widodo October 23, 2019 –

Holder 34 Reference: Poesponegoro, Marwati Djoened and Nugroho Notosusanto. (1984). Indonesian national history. Ministry of Education and Culture: PN Balai Pustaka.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos