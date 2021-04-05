Connect with us

Politics

Cabinet List in Indonesia (1945-present)

Avatar

Published

2 mins ago

on

By


KOMPAS.com – Since independence on August 17, 1945, Indonesia has undergone several cabinet changes.

From the era of the independence struggle led by President Soekarno, until now under the leadership of President Joko Widodo.

Although they have different shapes and structures, all the cabinets that have been formed have the main task of helping the president.

During the war of independence

The first cabinet was formed two weeks after the proclamation of independence. At that time, Soekarno and Moh Hatta, elected president and vice-president, decided on their own cabinet.

Also in the same year, it was finally decided that Indonesia needed a prime minister to lead the cabinet.

KabinetLeader / Prime MinisterLead timeNumber of members
Kabinet PresidentilSoekarnoSeptember 2, 1945 – November 14, 194521 people
Cabinet Sjahrir ISutan SyahrirNovember 14, 1945 – March 12, 194617 people
Cabinet of Sjahrir IISutan SyahrirMarch 12, 1946 – October 2, 194625 people
Cabinet of Sjahrir IIISutan SyahrirOctober 2, 1946 – July 3, 194732 people
Cabinet of Amir Sjarifuddin IAmir SjarifuddinJuly 3, 1947 – November 11, 194734 people
Cabinet of Amir Sjarifuddin IIAmir SjarifuddinNovember 11, 1947 – January 29, 194827 people
Kabinet Hatta IMohammad HattaJanuary 29, 1948 – August 4, 194917 people
Emergency cabinetSjafruddin PrawiranegaraDecember 19, 1948 – July 13, 194912 people
Hatta II’s CabinetMohammad HattaAugust 4, 1949 – December 20, 194919 people

The office of Prime Minister is governed by article 52 of the provisional Constitution of 1950. The Prime Minister is elected by the President. His job is to take care of the government and the cabinet.

In practice, the Prime Minister reports to the working body of the Indonesian National Central Committee (KNIP) or the Provisional Council of People’s Representatives (DPRS). This is why the cabinet changes frequently. If KNIP is not satisfied, they can overthrow the cabinet and ask the president to form a new cabinet.

KabinetLeader / Prime MinisterLead timeNumber of members
Kabinet RISMohammad HattaDecember 20, 1949 – September 6, 194917 people
Susanto CabinetSusanto TirtoprodjoDecember 27, 1949 – January 16, 195010 people
Cabinet HalimAbdul Halim |January 22, 1950 – August 15, 195015 people
Natsir’s CabinetMohammad NatsirSeptember 6, 1950 – April 27, 195118 people
Sukiman-Suwirjo cabinetSukiman wirjosandjojoApril 27, 1951 – April 3, 195220 people
Wilopo CabinetWilopoApril 3, 1952 – June 3, 195318 people
Cabinet Ali Sastroamidjojo I (Cabinet Ali Sastroamidjojo-Wongsonegoro / Cabinet Ali Sastroamidjojo-Wongsonegoro-Zainul Arifin)Ali SastroamidjojoAugust 1, 1953 – July 24, 195520 people
Cabinet Burhanuddin HarahapBurhanuddin HarahapAugust 12, 1955 – March 3, 195623 people
Cabinet Sastroamidjojo II (Cabinet Ali-Roem-Idham)Ali SastroamidjojoMarch 24, 1956 – March 14, 195725 people
Cabinet DjuandaDjuanda KartawidjajaApril 9, 1957 – July 5, 195924 people

The period of Guided Democracy ran from 1949 to 1966 under the leadership of President Soekarno. Guided democracy is a democratic system where all decisions are centered on the head of state.

Soekarno broke the record for most cabinet members, namely the second Dwikora cabinet. The cabinet, also known as the Cabinet of One Hundred Ministers, consists of 132 ministerial-level officials.

Soekarno has filled the cabinet with his supporters and army groups, although after the G30S incident some of these officials no longer support Soekarno.

Currently, nine cabinets are operating with the exception of the last two cabinets which were headed by General Soeharto who took power after the G30S.

KabinetPresidentLead timeNumber of members
Work ISoekarnoJuly 10, 1959 – February 18, 196033
Work IISoekarnoFebruary 18, 1960 – March 6, 196240
Work IIISoekarnoMarch 6, 1962 – November 13, 196360
Work IVSoekarnoNovember 13, 1963 – August 27, 196466
Dwikora ISoekarnoAugust 27, 1964 – February 22, 1966110
We do IISoekarnoFebruary 24, 1966 – March 28, 1966132
Dwikora IIISoekarnoMarch 28, 1966 – July 25, 196679
Ampera ISoehartoJuly 28, 1966 – October 11, 196731
Ampera IISoehartoOctober 17, 1967 – June 10, 196824

After Suharto was officially appointed president, he formed the Development Cabinet. The cabinet reshuffle took place with the end of the presidential term.

However, after 32 years of leadership, Suharto was ousted and ultimately resigned after members of the VII Development Cabinet declared their resignation one by one.

KabinetPresidentLead timeNumber of members
Development ISoehartoJune 10, 1968 – March 28, 197324
Development IISoehartoMarch 28, 1973 – March 29, 197824
Development IIISoehartoMarch 31, 1978 – March 19, 198332
Development IVSoehartoMarch 19, 1983 – March 21, 198842
Development VSoehartoMarch 23, 1988 – March 17, 199344
Development VISoehartoMarch 17, 1993 – March 14, 199843
Development VIISoehartoMarch 14, 1998 – May 21, 199838

Reform

KabinetPresidentLead timeNumber of members
Development reformBJ HabibieMay 23, 1998 –
October 20, 1999		37
National associationAbdurahman Wahid |October 29, 1999 –
July 23, 2001		36
Communal workMegawati SoekarnoputriAug 10, 2001 –
October 20, 2004		33
United indonesiaSusilo Bambang YudhoyonoOctober 21, 2004 –
October 20, 2009		34
United Indonesia IISusilo Bambang YudhoyonoOctober 22, 2009 –
October 20, 2014		34
JobJoko WidodoOctober 27, 2014 –
October 20, 2019		34
Advanced indonesiaJoko WidodoOctober 23, 2019 –
Holder		34

Reference:

  • Poesponegoro, Marwati Djoened and Nugroho Notosusanto. (1984). Indonesian national history. Ministry of Education and Culture: PN Balai Pustaka.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: