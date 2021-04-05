PM Modi to meet with CMs on Thursday to discuss Covid resurgence





India The daily Covid toll has secured the highest position in the world, overtaking Brazil and the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting on Thursday with chief ministers of states and Union territories, said sources Monday. AsThe daily Covid toll has secured the highest position in the world, overtaking Brazil and the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting on Thursday with chief ministers of states and Union territories, said sources Monday. The meeting is expected to be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, with India reporting an average of 78,489 Covid-19 cases – a report based on a 7-day moving average to visualize the number of new pandemic cases. At the meeting, the Prime Minister will discuss the current state of the Covid-19 pandemic across the country as well as issues related to vaccination via video conference and measures to stem the second wave of the pandemic. The meeting comes against the backdrop of new 1,03,558 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the highest peak on record since the pandemic began last year, bringing the total to 1,25,89,067 on Monday. Taking note of the alarming rate of the surge in Covid-19 cases and deaths in the country with 10 states contributing more than 91% of the cases, the Prime Minister also chaired a high-level meeting on Sunday and ordered that the “mission – the “mode” approach be continued in the states and districts reporting high cases. He urged all states to take the stringent measures required with blanket restrictions in places so that the collective gains from managing Covid in the country over the past 15 months are not wasted. It was pointed out that the reasons for the steeper increase in cases could be mainly attributed to the sharp decline in adherence to appropriate behavior at Covid, mainly in terms of using masks and maintaining ‘2 Gaj ki Doori ”, pandemic fatigue and lack of implementation of containment measures on the ground. In a meeting with chief state and UT ministers on March 17, the prime minister said India must take swift and decisive action soon to end the emergence of a second peak in Covid-19 infections, and that “There should be daily monitoring. More beneficiaries should be mobilized to stop the waste. ” Mumbai: Looking for a Covid Bed? Here is the BMC protocol The civic organization took to the official Twitter account to update supporters of the COVID-19 bed protocol. Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Haryana were rated as states of “serious concern”. The number of active cases has currently risen to 7,41,830, or 5.89% of total infections, while the cure rate has fallen further to 92.80%. On Monday, the death toll rose to 1,65,101 with 478 new deaths. The number of people who have recovered from the disease rose to 1,16,82,136, while the case fatality rate was 1.31 percent, according to official data. The Center advised heavily affected states and Union territories to take stringent measures to contain the surge. So far, 7.91 crore of corona vaccine doses have been administered in the country since the campaign began on January 16.



