For liberals, Trump’s exit is political version of ‘Brokeback Mountain’





Since Donald TrumpDonald TrumpBiden should turn to “ Ostpolitik ” to negotiate with autocrats The memo: Biden’s bet on taxes Why some Republicans think vaccine passports will backfire on Democrats MORE to the left of Washington, I racked my brain trying to think of who the liberals are now reminding me of that is out of sight but clearly not out of mind.

Then it hit me: they remind me of Jack Twist, the cowboy from the 2005 movie Brokeback Mountain. Jack desperately wanted to get rid of someone he had fallen hard for, another cowboy named Ennis Del Mar, but it wasn’t easy. I wish I knew how to leave you, he said. The truth is, sometimes I miss you so much that I can barely take it.

This is exactly what the Liberals think of Donald Trump. They just can’t leave it no matter how hard they try. They miss him so much that they can barely take it.

Liberals in the media, who hated everything about Trump, desperately yearned for the days when he spoke and tweeted and caused all kinds of chaos that drove their blood pressure crazy, as it may sound. That’s because the prime-time ratings of the two big liberal news stations, CNN and MSNBC, have plummeted since Trump left office. According to a recent report, CNN and MSNBC lost 45% and 26% of their prime-time audiences, respectively, earlier this year. Want to know a big reason? That’s because the Liberals who watched CNN and MSNBC because they liked Trump’s nonstop bashing are miserable because he’s no longer around to hang out. Their human piata has left town and therefore, they are thirsty for Trump. They miss him so much that they can barely take it.

I know that is why the word ironic was coined.

And it’s not just cable news. Web traffic to the Washington Post and The New York Times has also plunged since Trump flew to Florida. A Washington Post article concluded that Trumps’ various scandals and explosions have helped reporters build rums, sell books, host lucrative commentary concerts, and win prizes. This is another reason the man they cannot stand for the Liberals.

Trump has had a lot of problems in his four years as President, but he succeeded when in 2017 he said: newspapers, television, all forms of media are going to fall if I’m not here because without me, their ratings go down.

And then there’s Joe BidenJoe BidenBiden should turn to ‘Ostpolitik’ to negotiate with autocrats The Hill’s Morning Report – Biden’s infrastructure plan sparks definition debate The memo: Biden’s bet on taxes PLUS, who also doesn’t appear to be leaving Trump. Instead of putting the former president in his rearview mirror, he keeps talking (or thinking) about him. At his recent press conference, he blamed Trump for the mess on our southern border, even accusing him of allowing underage Central American children to starve to death on the other side of the Rio Grande. This is not true, of course, although you will never know it from the non-reaction to this outrageous statement by Bidens allies in the liberal press.

And then there’s that liberal San Francisco icon, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy Pelosi Lawmakers say fixing border crisis is Biden’s job Suspect in the Capitol car attack suffered from delusions, of suicidal thoughts: Schumer report: Car Attack highlights need for Congress to “ deal with security on Capitol Hill ” MORE, which, unlike the President, recognizes there is a crisis at the border but then just like the president, blames it on Trump, who she apparently misses so desperately.

Biden also blames Trump for the deaths of countless Americans who have succumbed to the coronavirus. It was Trump’s lies and incompetence that, Biden said, led to so many deaths.

And to whom is the Biden administration responsible for the rise in attacks on Asian Americans? Make a wild guess! Jen PsakiJen PsakiUK to test use of coronavirus passports at upcoming large rallies Formerly secret Guantanamo Bay unit shut down by US Buttigieg says infrastructure plan will reduce deficit ‘by year 16 ” PLUS, the President’s Press Secretary, said: There is no doubt that some of the damaging rhetoric we saw under the previous administration has heightened threats against Asian Americans.

The Liberals miss Donald Trump so much that they cannot get him out of their heads. He lives there, according to the expression, without rent. But just because they hate him doesn’t mean they don’t miss him.

The truth is, sometimes I miss you so much that I can barely take it. What Jack Twist says to Ennis Del Mar in the movie is pretty much the same message the Liberals and many media are sending to Trump. No matter how hard they try, they just can’t leave the guy.

Bernard Goldberg is an Emmy and Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University award-winning writer and journalist. He was an HBOs Real Sports correspondent with Bryant Gumbel for 22 years, and previously worked as a reporter for CBS News and as an analyst for Fox News. He is the author of five books and posts exclusive weekly columns, audio commentaries, and Q&A on his Patreon page. Follow him on Twitter @BernardGoldberg.

