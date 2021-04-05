PM orders relevant authorities to introduce legislation in sugar industry sector





Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Monday ordered the authorities concerned to introduce legislation for the transparency of the sugar industry sector in the country.

Today presiding over a meeting of his party’s spokespersons in Islamabad, Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered a one-stop-shop operation law against the sugar satta mafia.

In an effort to ensure the availability of sugar at affordable prices, the Prime Minister has ordered a nationwide crackdown on the sugar satta mafia. He ordered the relevant authorities to take indiscriminate action against the satta sugar mafia to bring relief to the masses ahead of the holy month of Ramadan.

He asked the spokespersons to highlight the achievements and performance of the government instead of talking about the PDM.

Earlier on March 28, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in a crackdown on the sugar mafia in Karachi arrested seven brokers involved in the theft of sugar.

The FIA’s circle of commercial banks arrested four other people after the earlier arrest of three sugar brokers in Karachi. The defendants were involved in creating an artificial sugar crisis, an FIA spokesperson said.

The FIA ​​had previously arrested three Dayaldas brokers, Santosh Kumar and Raj Kumar in Karachi. “All three have been involved in satta sugar transactions,” FIA officials said.

