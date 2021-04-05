Trump renames himself ’45’ to distract presidency from mandate ”





Donald Trump, pictured in February, is busy renaming himself in 45 years to distract from his November 2020 election defeat to Joe Biden, claims a former adviser (Photo: Getty)

Donald Trump is renaming himself 45 years in an attempt to distract from his electoral loss and his unique tenure as president, a former aide said.

Trump uses the number that designates him as the 45th President of the United States on his new official website, 45Office.com. He’s also prominent on the White House’s archived Twitter account by its administrations, which has been named @ WhiteHouse45.

Former Trump campaign adviser Sam Nunberg thinks the figure is a smart sleight of hand to distract from the ex-presidents’ defeat in the November election and put some distance between him and the others presidents who served only one term.

Nunberg explained: They can never take that number away from him. Just psychologically, when you say President (Jimmy) Carter or you say President George HW Bush, you mean term president. But if you put the number, 45th president, the connection doesn’t go smoothly.

Donald and his wife Melania on their last morning at the office. The president refused to concede victory to Joe Biden, with many supporters now calling him the 45th president of the United States (Photo: AFP)

Trump refused to concede the outcome of the last November election, which saw Joe Biden win and become the 46th President of the United States.

It is also believed that his decision to refer to himself by his place in the timeline would help Trump avoid dwelling on Bidens’ victory, which he said was erroneously the result of electoral fraud.

Other ex-presidents use their numbers privately, with the Bush family distinguishing between George HW and his son George W. Bush by calling them 41 and 43.

Former President Bill Clinton, who was the 42nd president, has previously called Trump a brand master, with consultant John Boyd agreeing.

Boyd told NBC News: He was a different type of candidate and president and now he’s a different type of former president with a global brand to manage (as well as prospects of running again in 2024)

Trump supporters and former presidents impeachment attorney Bruce Castor have also made a habit of using the number to discuss him, rather than referring to Trump as the former president or the ‘former president.

The ex-president remains an extremely powerful force in politics and is popular among Republicans.

He teased a possible White House run in 2024.

Those close to Trump have also speculated that he will avoid running for office, but instead use his popularity to choose the next Republican presidential candidate and influence high profile U.S. politics for years to come.

