Politics
Delhi CM urges PM Modi to relax standards for setting up Covid vaccination centers
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday to call for relaxed standards for setting up COVID-19 vaccination centers.
He also urged the Prime Minister to lift the age requirement for vaccination and make it accessible to everyone in the national capital.
In his letter, CM Kejriwal also wrote that if the conditions for opening new vaccination centers are relaxed and vaccination is open to all, the Delhi government will be able to vaccinate all Delhi citizens within 3 months. .
“The increased transmission of Corona across the country has presented a new concern and a new challenge. We will need to move the vaccination campaign forward more quickly,” he said in his letter to the prime minister.
Previously, Kejriwal appreciated the Centre’s decision to start COVID-19 vaccination every day in April for people over the age of 45.
He urged the central government to remove the clause to only vaccinate people over 45 and start the large-scale vaccination campaign for all age groups.
Meanwhile, Delhi on Sunday recorded 4,033 coronavirus cases, the highest daily count this year, while the positivity rate rose to 4.64% from 4.48% a day ago, according to the department of health.
Twenty-one more people have died from the disease, the highest since January 1, when an equal number of deaths were reported.
The cumulative number of cases stands at 6,764,414 and the number of deaths at 11,081.
The city had reported 3,567 cases on Saturday and 3,594 cases on Friday.
The last time the city recorded more than 4,000 cases was on December 4, when 4,067 people were diagnosed with COVID-19.
