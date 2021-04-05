Despite the differences, the opposition manages to pass a resolution in the Senate





The opposition was able to pass a Senate resolution on the price of coronavirus vaccines on Monday, despite disagreements within the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

The resolution against the sale of coronavirus vaccines at high prices was proposed by Senator Kamran Murtaza of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F).

The Senate approved the resolution submitted by the opposition, with 43 votes in favor and 31 against.

In the resolution, the opposition candidate called on the government to provide coronavirus vaccines for free or at a cheaper rate to the public.

Angered by the development, House Leader Shehzad Waseem said the resolution was an indictment against the government.

Senator Faisal Javed, for his part, called the resolution “strange”. “The whole world appreciates Imran Khan’s strategy against the coronavirus,” he said, defending the government’s measures to immunize the masses.

Likewise, Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Poverty Reduction and Social Security Sania Nishtar warned politicians against mixing the coronavirus and politics, saying fighting the infection is a “problem of national security “.

The development comes after the PPP and the National Awami Party (ANP) received justification notifications for alleged violation of the ruling and consensus principles of the opposition alliance Pakistani Democratic Movement (PDM).

PDM leader Maulana Fazal ur Rehman approved the issuance of justification notices to both parties.

A day earlier, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had said his party was ready to join forces with allied parties and if they refused, then it was ready to act as the opposition alone, but said his party would not sit still until it sends out the “puppet government” packaging.

The PPP chairman, addressing a ceremony on the occasion of the 42nd anniversary of the death of former Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, said that only “they [the PPP] know how to lead a movement in a democratic way.

The PDM had decided last month that the PPP would get the post of president of the Senate while the vice-president would go to the JUI-F and the PML-N would get the post of leader of the opposition.

The PPP and JUI-F candidates for the two niches could not succeed in the polls, the president having rejected seven votes of Senator Yusuf Raza Gilani, candidate of the PPP.

Subsequently, the PPP withdrew from the consensus and chose to obtain the place of the leader of the opposition by chaining some members of the BAP party, which is part of the government.

The ANP supported the PPP.

