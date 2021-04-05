PM Modi to interact with CMs on COVID-19 situation and vaccination issues on April 8





It comes after India took a grim step on Monday by reporting more than a lakh of COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest since the pandemic outbreak. With that, India became the third country after the United States and Brazil to register a six-figure addition in COVID-19 cases in a single day. On January 8, the United States surpassed 300,000 daily coronavirus cases, the Washington Post reported. On March 25, Brazil recorded 100,158 new cases and 2,777 new deaths, the country’s health ministry said. India is ranked third in the cumulative tally of COVID-19 cases by Worldometers. The United States led with 31,420,331 cases and 568,777 deaths, Brazil second with 12,984,956 cases and 331,530 deaths and India with 12,589,067 cases and 165,132 deaths. According to the Union Department of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), as many as 1,03844 people have tested positive for the virus in the past 24 hours, due to a massive spike in pandemic in Maharashtra, which added a record 57,074 new infections. . The nation’s capital recorded 4,033 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, the highest single-day peak since December 4 last year. Besides Delhi and Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh (4,164 cases), Madhya Pradesh (3,178 cases) and Gujarat (2,875) also recorded their largest daily increases in COVID-19 infections. The previous peak was recorded on September 17 last year, when the country reported 97,894 positive cases. Meanwhile, PM Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Sunday to review the COVID-19 situation and the country’s vaccination program. He mentioned that the fivefold strategy of screening, screening, treatment, appropriate Covid behavior and vaccination, if implemented with the utmost seriousness and commitment, would be effective in curbing the spread of the pandemic. He had stressed the need to impose appropriate behavior on COVID in the coming days and to ensure the availability of beds, testing facilities and timely hospitalization, etc. logistics, and ensuring that clinical management protocols are followed in all hospitals as well as for those under home quarantine. In addition, he also ordered that central teams made up of public health specialists and clinicians be sent to Maharashtra due to the high number of cases and deaths, as well as to Punjab and Chhattisgarh due to the disproportionate number of deaths reported there.

