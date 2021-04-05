Boris Johnson confirms second step in easing lockdown





The Prime Minister has announced that the next step in easing the lockout in England could take place next week.

Speaking at a press briefing this afternoon, Boris Johnson said the four tests aimed at easing the lockdown in England had met, so further easing of restrictions could be continued.

That means pub stores, hairdressers and breweries will reopen from Monday in England, but Mr Johnson added people should not be complacent about the risks still posed by the coronavirus. Confirming the next step in the roadmap out of lockdown, the prime minister said he looked forward to a pint of beer in a week’s time. This means that from next Monday (April 12): Non-essential stores and convenience services such as hairdressers and barbers may reopen

Restaurants and pubs can start serving customers outside, without requiring a large meal to be served with alcohol and no curfew.

However, people will have to eat and drink while sitting

Gyms and spas may reopen, as may zoos, theme parks, libraries and community centers

Members of the same household can take a holiday in England in self-catering accommodation

Weddings of up to 15 people can take place

Number of authorized visitors to nursing homes will increase to two per resident

All children will be able to attend all indoor children’s activities including sports Parents and children groups of up to 15 people (not including children under five) can start over indoors

People should continue to work from home where they can and minimize domestic travel. International vacations are still illegal.

Outdoor gatherings should always be limited to six people or two households, and you should not socialize indoors with people you don’t live with or with whom you haven’t formed a supportive bubble. During today’s briefing, Mr Johnson said the challenges facing countries in Europe illustrated the risks still posed by the pandemic. He added: “We cannot be complacent. We can see the waves of disease affecting other countries and we have seen how this story unfolds. “We still don’t know how strong the vaccine shield will be when cases start to rise, because I’m afraid they will, and that’s why we say please, take your vaccine, or your second dose, when your turn comes. “I want to thank you all for your patience, because it is clear that this is paying off. “Our collective efforts give us the crucial time and space to immunize people. “The net result of your efforts and of course the deployment of the vaccine is that I can confirm today that from Monday we will move to the second step of our roadmap. “On Monday I will go to the pub myself and carefully but irreversibly bring a pint of beer to my lips.” Mr Johnson added: “We have set our roadmap and we are sticking to it, and I want to stress that we see nothing in the current data that makes us think we will need to deviate from this roadmap. “But it is by being careful, monitoring the data at every step and following the rules – remembering the hand, the face, the space, the clean air – that we together hope to make irreversible. this road map to freedom. ” He also encouraged people to use free NHS tests as part of the campaign to identify cases without symptoms.







