Official urges Erdogan to cooperate amid talks





The two senior EU officials are traveling to Turkey on Tuesday to brief President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the bloc’s conditions for improved relations after lower tensions. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, left, and European Council President Charles Michel participate in a video conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the European Council building in Brussels on Friday March 19. Photo: VCG European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission Chief Ursula von der Leyen to present the prospect of key economic and diplomatic gains for Ankara, including increased funding for Turkey’s reception of millions of Syrian refugees . But the roadmap for resuming cooperation – endorsed by EU leaders at a summit in March – depends on Erdogan acting constructively and continuing to defuse tensions over Turkey’s gas exploration in the eastern Mediterranean. An EU official said Tuesday’s meeting in Ankara “will not be the time for negotiations, but will provide a framework” on the way forward. The bloc has been encouraged by Ankara’s conciliation measures in recent months, including the resumption of talks with Greece over a disputed maritime border and measures to revive UN peace efforts for Cyprus, a divided member state of the EU. Brussels’ carrot and stick approach involves the possibility of modernizing a customs union, liberalizing visa rules, more money for Syrian refugees and a resumption of high-level dialogues on topics ranging from health security. But all steps would be “phased, proportionate and reversible,” and if Ankara backs down, the EU has warned it could impose painful sanctions on the country. “If Erdogan is not cooperative, everything will be blocked,” the official warned. Convincing the Turkish leader to accept the conditions will not be easy and he has already urged the EU to move faster towards “concrete results”. But analysts and diplomats say Erdogan has become more flexible in the face of economic woes in his country and the hardening of Washington’s line after his ally Donald Trump was elected to the White House. EU members have been divided on how to handle Turkey, Cyprus, Greece and France calling for a hard line while others, led by Germany, the economic powerhouse, want more engagement . Ankara officially opened talks to join the bloc in 2005, but that process became frozen as Erdogan tightened his grip on the country. The bloc’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell insists that the bloc’s leaders’ latest cooperation offer “could be a new chapter in EU-Turkey relations” after the 2020 low. “The situation remains fragile, but the EU welcomes these forthcoming developments and gestures from Turkey and has responded by extending its hand,” he wrote. EU leaders remain deeply suspicious of Erdogan and there are major rights concerns after Ankara’s recent withdrawal from a global treaty on violence against women and measures aimed at banning a pro-Kurdish opposition party.

