A worrying number of Republicans still believe all the lies Donald Trump tells them





One of the lasting legacies of Donald Trumps running for office and four years as president is the phenomenon in which a shameless politician can tell a cheeky and easily verifiable lie and his supporters will buy it without question, even if there is evidence on the contrary, screams in their faces. The first example of this was the claim Trump made when he announced his candidacy for a position in 2015 that he was going to build a wall and that Mexico was going to pay for it, an absurd lie he was telling. again in the fall of 2020. And of course an equally bold lie was the one he started spreading last November and kept throwing up to say he won the presidential election and that a second warrant was stolen.

Clearly, the most frightening repercussion from Trump supporters believing that he, not Joe Biden, won the election, was the Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill, an insurgency that left five dead and Trump , in his last tweet before he was kicked off the platform, described as the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremonious and viciously stripped of the great patriots who have been treated badly and unfairly for so long. And three months after the fact, a majority of Republicans still believe the big lie.

A whopping 6 in 10 GOP voters believe the 2020 election was stolen from Trump due to widespread election fraud, according to a new Reuters-Ipsos poll, which, of course, there is no evidence supporting. (This same proportion of voters also believe Trump should execute his threat to run again in 2024.) Meanwhile, despite the fact that nearly half a dozen people have died as a result of the riot January 6, while dozens of Capitol Hill officers were injured, about half of Republicans believe the attack was either a) a nonviolent protest (!!!) or b) the work of activists leftists determined to try to portray Trump in a bad light. This perspective is alarmingly shared by Republican Senator Ron Johnson, who both claimed that the violence was caused by people posing as Trump supporters …

… and that the attack was not an armed insurrection. Clearly, in reality, many of the people who took part in the riot were heavily armed, and a significant number of those charged said they believed they were following Trump’s orders when they stormed the city. Capitol building. In fact, one of the participants, accused of assaulting an officer, was literally working as a staff member in the Trump administration and continued to do so until January 19. Maybe because of their refusal to believe that Donald Trump had anything to do with the extremely violent event that took place on the 6th or maybe because of it! a surprisingly large number of Republicans continue to support him to this day. By Reuters:

Trump remains the party’s most popular figure, according to the new Reuters-Ipsos poll, with 8 in 10 Republicans continuing to have a favorable impression of him. Republicans in Congress felt they had to maximize Trump’s vote to win, said Tim Miller, former spokesman for Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush. It is the way back to coming of age. Republicans in Congress show little sign of breaking with Trump. Right after the murderous siege on Capitol Hill, 147 Republican lawmakers voted against certifying Bidens’ electoral victory. The Democratic-led House of Representatives impeached Trump for instigating an insurgency, making him the only US president to be impeached twice, but most Republicans in the Senate acquitted him of the charge in a trial.

The window for the Republican Party to stand out from Trump appears to have passed, Miller said. There was a chance after Jan. 6 for the Republican leadership to really put their foot down and say: We can’t be the insurgent party, he said. Now that opportunity has totally disappeared.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos