Feat Of Construction An example of a change in work culture





“The abilities and confidence of compatriots set an example for the world,” PM Modi tweeted. New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the completion of the closure of the arch of the Chenab Bridge, the world’s tallest railway bridge in Jammu and Kashmir by Indian Railways and called it an example of the evolution of the work culture marked by the ethics of “sankalp se siddhi”. “The capabilities and confidence of compatriots are an example to the world. This construction feat not only showcases India’s growing prowess in modern engineering and technology, but is also an example of a shift in work culture marked by the ethics of ‘sankalp se siddhi ”, tweeted PM Modi. The Prime Minister was responding to a tweet from Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal saying that this bridge makes all compatriots proud. “Ek Bharat, Shresth Bharat: Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the construction of the arch of the world’s tallest railway bridge over the Chenab River in Jammu and Kashmir is completed today. Excellent example of excellent engineering skills, this bridge makes every compatriots feel proud, ”Goyal tweeted. Indian Railways on Monday completed the closure of the arch of the iconic Chenab Bridge, which is part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link Project (USBRL). According to a statement released by the ministry, closing the Arch was one of the most difficult parts of the Chenab Bridge and its completion is an important step towards completing the winding 111 km stretch from Katra to Banihal. This is arguably the biggest civil engineering challenge facing any railway project in India in recent history. The last 5.6 meter piece of metal was installed at the highest point today and joined the two arms of the arch which currently extend towards each other from both banks of the river . This completed the shape of the arch that will then rise above the traitor Chenab, sinking some 359 meters below, the ministry said in a statement. After the completion of the vault works, the dismantling of the stay cables, the filling of the concrete in the rib of the arch, the assembly of the steel trestle, the launching of the viaduct and the work of laying the tracks will be resumed. The Chenab Bridge – with a length of 1,315 km – will be the highest railway bridge in the world with a height of 359 m above the level of the river bed and will be 35 meters higher than the Eiffel Tower in Paris ( France). It includes the fabrication of 28,660 metric tons of steel, 10 lakh cum of earthworks, 66,000 cum of concrete and 26 km of motorable roads.

