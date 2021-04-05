A damning revelation of how Beijing is turning aid into a weapon

Despite being one of the most formidable powers in the world, China and its politics remain a mystery. Even nations that see themselves as close partners with Beijing know little about how its policies are formulated and their impact. Even Chinese behavior appears shrouded in mystery, complicating its already complex relationship with the world. This lack of transparency means that the world is often left to infer patterns without real data. As a result, diametrically opposed claims are often made, depending on the perspective of the country in question.

In recent years, Chinese belligerence has increased, and its apparent desire to militarize everything from trade and information to development aid and health commitments has only made matters worse. From a rising power that couldn’t do anything wrong a decade ago, China is now widely seen as the source of much of what’s wrong with global governance. Just when Beijing could have emphasized its credentials as a responsible global stakeholder as the world reeled from multiple shocks, the Chinese Communist Party appears determined to bring about a retreat from the great powers.

A report by researchers from AidData, the Washington-based Center for Global Development, Germanys Kiel Institute, and the Peterson Institute for International Economics examined 100 Chinese loan contracts with 24 low- and middle-income countries, bringing new focus on its priorities. to its role as a development partner. Although its model of debt-trapped development cooperation has been the subject of debate for some time, it is the first empirical study carried out at a time when China’s economic profile has grown in Africa. , in Latin America, Eastern Europe and Asia, and where the world has a growing global dimension. Debt crisis.

Emphasizing that China is a muscular and commercially competent lender to developing countries, “the report argues that the contracts in question use a creative design to manage credit risk and overcome obstacles to enforcement.” . Some key provisions that define these contractual obligations include extreme confidentiality, a ban on borrowers from disclosing loan terms, possible sanction by debtors for going against the interests of a PRC entity, and debt excluded from the loan. scope of collective restructuring plans.

President Xi Jinpings’ ambitious global infrastructure investment strategy, the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), is the critical anchor for much of his lending, with China emerging as the world’s largest creditor , representing 65% of official bilateral debt. The opacity of its lending through the BIS has raised difficulties around the world, with China tasked with carrying out a very aggressive foreign policy under the guise of investment loans. China’s leverage on the developing world has increased in proportion to the level of debt and the unsustainability of loans made.

China, of course, maintains that it is only providing its own model of development assistance and debt financing, which other lenders are unwilling to offer. For much of the developing world, the initial attraction to Chinese loans was a function of a sense of hopelessness in the absence of alternatives. Slowly, the true nature of Chinese loans was revealed as the debt burden increased and China used impending defaults to attempt to acquire strategic assets. The report also shows that some provisions of Chinese contracts are political in nature, even when the intention is commercial. The threat from China to sever diplomatic ties still hangs over debtors. In multiple ways, therefore, these contracts have given China leverage in its relations with vulnerable countries.

While China has a lot to answer for, much of the blame should also be shared by the West for not offering a reasonable alternative. It’s unclear what alternative developing countries have to the highly predatory BRI, which, despite its problems, remains the only show of its kind in town. Even close to India, countries from Sri Lanka to Bangladesh have indicated a desire for alternative funding, but major world powers have yet to show commitment.

In a recent statement, Foreign Adviser to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasinas, Gowher Rizvi, argued that [Bangladeshs] relations with China are very limited to investments and development projects. However, even in this case, we have been very careful. We don’t want to create a situation where we’ve borrowed more than we can repay. “Developing world is asking for help, but key players are lacking in action. The idea of ​​an Asia-Growth Corridor- Africa led by India and Japan looked very promising The Donald Trump administration in the United States launched the Blue Dot Network in 2019 to spur private sector-led infrastructure development in the Indo-Pacific, but it has excluded direct funding of projects Last month’s Quad Summit Leaders discussed the common challenge of investing in quality infrastructure, and more recently the US and UK called on democratic countries to propose an alternative to China BRI.

It all seems too little, too late. China’s predatory development cooperation framework may have many problems, but at least it exists. Its alternatives are still struggling to get off the drawing board. It is hoped that the new report on China’s secret debt contracts will finally shake the world from its amazement and propel it towards shaping a new paradigm of development cooperation away from China’s pernicious influence.

Harsh V. Pant is Professor of International Relations at Kings College London