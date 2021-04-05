



GOR vs CK Dream11 contest match preview:

FanCode Portugal T10 League Match 2 will be played between Gorkha 11 (GOR) and Coimbra Knights (CK) at Estdio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo on April 7 at 12:00 am IST.

This is the reverse game of the tournament opener for both teams and they will have a clearer idea of ​​each other’s strengths and weaknesses by the time this game begins.

GOR vs CK Dream11 prediction:

GOR looks a bit more experienced on paper and thus holds the advantage in this meeting. However, it’s a fresh start and if CK grabs his chances he can beat GOR in the opener.

Weather report:

Clear skies are expected with cold conditions as the temperature can be as low as 7 degrees. The humidity can be around 65%, but there will be a strong breeze blowing at around 21 km / h.

Pitch report:

The pitch here is expected to be good for the stick with a score over 90 supposed to be competitive.

GOR Probable game XI:

S Ghimire (sem.), A Andani, Harjit Singh, S Hossain Akbory, Jagroop Singh, Imran Khan Jr. (c), Mohammad Siraj Nipo, M Shofiqul Islam, Moshin Butt, A Poudel, R Bhardwaj.

CK Probable playing XI:

F Stoneman (wk), P Madeira, T Nicholas, P Waddup, T Madeira (c), A Winter, Sukhwinder Singh, M Stoneman, B Stoneman, C Redhead, L Saini.

Team GOR vs CK Dream11 for Head-to-Head and Little League:

F Stoneman, S Ghimire, P Madeira, Harjit Singh, S Hossain Akbory, T Madeira, Mohammad Siraj Nipo, Imran Khan Jr., B Stoneman, C Redhead, Moshin Butt.

Captain: Imran Khan Jr.,

Imran Khan Jr., is arguably the most important player on his team. He’s an explosive batsman and can participate with convenient wickets as well. It will be one of the best choices of harbor master’s office.

Vice-captain: P Madeira

P Madeira is likely to beat in the first order and can score heaps of points. He will be a fantastic choice for a vice-captain.

Team GOR vs CK Dream11 for Mega League:

F Stoneman, S Ghimire, A Andani, P Madeira, Harjit Singh, S Hossain Akbory, T Madeira, Imran Khan Jr., B Stoneman, C Redhead, Moshin Butt.

Captain: Harjit Singh

Harjit Singh is also a hard-hitting drummer and has a knack for taking wickets at crucial times. He will be a good choice of captain.

Vice-captain: T Madeira

T Madeira is an important multi-tool for CK. He will have to play with both the bat and the ball if they are to compete with a strong GOR team.

Team GOR vs CK Ballebaazi for the Classic League:

F Stoneman, S Ghimire, A Andani, P Madeira, Harjit Singh, S Hossain Akbory, T Madeira, Imran Khan Jr., B Stoneman, C Redhead, Rahul Bhardwaj.

Captain: T Madeira

T Madeira is an important multi-tool for CK. He will have to play with both the bat and the ball if they are to compete with a strong GOR team.

Vice-captain: Harjit Singh

Harjit Singh is also a hard-hitting drummer and has a knack for taking wickets at crucial times. He will be a good choice of vice-captain.

