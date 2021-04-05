Yellen says end of retirement trumps global retirement, considers tax deal





“America first should never mean America alone,” she said at a conference Monday ahead of the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank. “A lack of leadership and commitment at the global level makes our institutions and our economy vulnerable.”

Yellen criticized the strategy of President Donald Trump’s administration, decrying four years when the United States “isolated itself and withdrew from the international order that we have created.”

The new multilateral approach begins with the United States’ leading role in working with the Group of 20 nations to find an appropriate minimum corporate tax. Yellen wants to end what she has described as an international “race to the bottom” by countries competing to attract businesses with lower taxes.

The United States is involved in Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development-led talks with about 140 countries to work out a global agreement on minimum levies, but the participants have yet to reach an agreement.

Yellen is attending his first round of meetings as Secretary of the Treasury at the Spring Meetings of the IMF and World Bank, which take place virtually this year.

Subscribe to Crain for $ 3.25 per week

During the week, she will meet with finance ministers to discuss climate change, finalize an increase in IMF resources to help poor countries deal with Covid-19, President Joe Biden’s “Made in America tax plan” , and attend bilateral meetings, including with her. Canadian counterpart.

“Competitiveness is not all about how US-headquartered companies compete against other companies in global M&A tenders,” Yellen said. in his remarks to the Chicago Council on Global Affairs. “It’s about ensuring that governments have stable tax systems that generate enough revenue to invest in essential public goods and respond to crises, and that all citizens share the burden of funding government fairly.”

The head of the Treasury also called on the other major economies “to pursue a vigorous budgetary effort and to avoid withdrawing their support too soon, to promote a strong recovery and to avoid the emergence of global imbalances”.

She highlighted the Biden administration’s plans for sustainable economic support, with a $ 2.25 trillion infrastructure plan following the signed $ 1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill. last month. She said 130 million in relief payments have now been sent to individuals and families.

Four years ago, President Donald Trump’s newly sworn-in Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin shocked US allies at the administration’s first international meeting with such a one-sided approach it extended to pure disengagement and simple.

Mnuchin barely said a word in the closed-door sessions during his first meetings with the Group of 20 finance ministers in March 2017, which were held in Germany. He spoke in a plenary session only once – to urge the group to put aside any vows to avoid protectionism.

Yellen’s speech demonstrates a major about-face. “Credibility abroad starts with credibility at home,” she said on Monday.

Yellen also said the United States would lead a charge against global poverty, starting with efforts to eradicate Covid-19 in developing countries and helping their economies recover from it. And she again presented the goal as being consistent not only with American values, but also with her interests.

Yellen said failure to help poorer countries overcome the pandemic “would be a profound economic tragedy.”

“What is less obvious – but just as true – is that this discrepancy would also be a problem for America,” she added. “With a few exceptions, stable and prosperous economies tend to be less of a threat to the security of the United States.”

High quality journalism is not free. Please consider subscribing to Crain’s.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos